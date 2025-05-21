Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule

2025 Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: 250 Class

May 21, 2025, 3:30pm

Who will challenge the returning champ of Haiden Deegan this year?? Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen, Jo Shimoda, Julien Beaumer, Chance Hymas, and many, many others plan on vying for their first AMA National Championship this summer. Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas are here to debate and argue all the hot topics as a new season looms.

Presented by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Motosport, Maxima and New Ray Toys. 

If you missed our episode on the 450 Class, watch it below.

Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now