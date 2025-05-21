Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes dive back into the arguments and debates for the 2025 Monster Energy/Racer X Pro Motocross Championship 450 Preview Show. So many superstars returning from injury. Does that make Chase Sexton the favorite to defend? Can Jett and Hunter Lawrence get back to their usual level? Will Jorge Prado make a splash? Is Eli Tomac back to 2022 Championship-winning standards? Is Cooper Webb in it to win it? Where will Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, Malcolm Stewart and others fit in? What privateer will surprise? It's all here to get you ready for the summer of 2025.

