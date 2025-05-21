Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
2025 Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: 450 Class

May 21, 2025, 11:00am

Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes dive back into the arguments and debates for the 2025 Monster Energy/Racer X Pro Motocross Championship 450 Preview Show. So many superstars returning from injury. Does that make Chase Sexton the favorite to defend? Can Jett and Hunter Lawrence get back to their usual level? Will Jorge Prado make a splash? Is Eli Tomac back to 2022 Championship-winning standards? Is Cooper Webb in it to win it? Where will Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, Malcolm Stewart and others fit in? What privateer will surprise? It's all here to get you ready for the summer of 2025.

Presented by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Motosport, Maxima, and New Ray Toys.

