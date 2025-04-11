Beta Extends Benny Bloss’ Contract Through 2026

The following press release is from Beta:

Beta USA Extends Benny Bloss Contract Thru 2026

The Liqui Moly Beta Race Team is proud to announce the re-signing of professional motocross and supercross rider Benny Bloss, extending his contract through the 2026 season. The extension reinforces the team's confidence in Bloss's continued growth, consistency, and competitive presence at the highest level of off-road motorcycle racing.

Bloss, who was the Liqui Moly Beta Racing team's first Supercross rider in the 2024 season, has played an integral role in Beta expanding its presence in the AMA Supercross. His dedication, professionalism, and solid performances have not only elevated his profile but have also helped Beta continue to improve and level up its racing program.

“I am beyond excited to be continuing with Beta for another year. I have really enjoyed these two seasons with the team so far,” said Benny Bloss. “Everyone works together so well, and it really feels like one big family. I know I’m capable of better results and look forward to achieving those with this great team.”

In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Last season Bloss set some historic achievements for Beta Racing in their first season of Supercross. He gave Beta their first top-ten finishes in Supercross, the first in Daytona and then again in Nashville. And this year he has improved on those results by earning three more top-ten finishes to date in the 2025 season.

As Beta continues its mission to grow within American motocross and supercross, the extension of Benny Bloss’s contract signals a strong commitment to that objective.

"Benny has proven to be a key part of our program. His experience, work ethic, and feedback are invaluable, and we’re thrilled to continue building with him for the future. We believe great things are ahead." said Carlen Gardner, Supercross Race Team Manager.

Before the news came out about this new contract, we caught up with Bloss today ahead of the Philadelphia SX. Check out his interview below, starting at 6:42.