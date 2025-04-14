Kelley and Davis are also 1-2 in the overall GNCC standings. Davis is bidding to become the first rider to ever win the GNCC Overall National Championship while racing in the XC2 class. Veterans of the XC1 class like Kailub Russell and Ricky Russell have noticed. For both Russells, who are not related, their battle for third and fourth overall was key because it represented a big improvement from previous races. Kailub Russell, the eight-time GNCC Champion who is returning to action after retiring in 2020, won that battle to take third overall.

“It was kind of chaotic there for a little bit,” said Kailub Russell, of Am-Pro Yamaha. “I got kind of gobbled up there on the start, it was super slick and I was sliding around there in the field. It was honestly kind of a blur. I know Ben was right next to me, I knew he started his bike early and I knew that was going to cost him [a penalty]. I just got super tight again. The first two laps, I couldn’t really… Grant Baylor kind of got us separated from the top three or four. Once I got him, then Ricky Russell got around me and we kind of yo-yoed there a little bit. It was just an average day for me. I feel like I wasn’t really that great I wasn’t really that bad, I was just kind of in it. The team has been working really hard. It was a complete 360 from Camp Coker. I was much more comfortable. Man I had a real hard time putting the whole track together. I was good in parts and not so good in other parts. You’ve got to be good everywhere. Freaking Grant [Davis] just gobbles us up and gets right to us early. It’s pretty impressive! Hats off to him. He’s going fast.”

Ricky Russell recently switched to an Enduro Engineering Triumph 450, and he’s adjusting quickly to the new bike.

“I hate hearing that, just off the overall podium, because I had it with just a few miles to go, but a lapper screwed me and Kailub snuck by me for third overall,” said Ricky Russell. “Bummed on that but it was a huge improvement from where I’ve been, so I’ve got to take the positives. I haven’t been that close to the podium for awhile. This track was epic conditions, little bit of dust, little bit of mud, little bit of everything, and this thing was just a tractor. Just gripping it and ripping it. Kind of like BK [Ben Kelley] I had a bad start and we just kept moving forward, moving forward. I battled for the podium so I’ve very happy with how it’s working. We gotta keep that dang Grant Davis behind us! He’s been killing it in XC2, he catches us so quick, so then he gets us on adjusted time. So I need to be faster earlier and get better starts.”