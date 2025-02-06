Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
Full Schedule
Lawrence, Craig, Cochran, and More to Miss Tampa

February 6, 2025, 11:30am

The fifth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Tampa, Florida. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action. 

450SX

Christian Craig – Knee | Out

Craig had hoped to return from a torn ACL in Tampa, but now it’s looking more like he’ll be back for Indianapolis or Birmingham. 

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL in Glendale. He also sustained a slight tear in his meniscus and will miss the rest of the season.

Freddie Noren – Shoulder | TBD

Noren went down in the LCQ in Glendale and dislocated his shoulder. At time of posting, we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Tampa. Our own Steve Matthes wrote earlier this week in his column, “I had one rider tell me [Noren] will be back this weekend because Freddie’s one tough SOB.”

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado crashed during practice at A2 and dislocated his shoulder when he tangled with a safety net. He’s had surgery and is in the recovery process.

Casey Cochran
250SX East Region

Casey Cochran – Leg | Out

Cochran was recently released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November. He’s out for Tampa and there is currently no timetable for his return to racing.

RJ Hampshire – Wrist | In

Hampshire will line up this weekend in Florida after a wrist injury prevented him from engaging in the defense of his 250SX West Region championship earlier this season.

Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out

Simonson sustained a wrist injury just before Christmas that required surgery. He still has another 4-6 weeks before getting back at it. Australian Reid Taylor gets the fill in for ClubMX.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury sustained before A1.

Tampa Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

250SX West Region

Action in the 250SX west region resumes in Arlington, Texas. on February 22. 

Drew Adams – Collarbone

Adams crashed during qualifying in Glendale and sustained a broken collarbone.

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and sustained internal abdominal damage while practicing. Currently there is no timetable on his return.

Derek Drake – Illness

Drake is dealing with Lyme disease and will miss at least the first half of the season. 

Evan Ferry – Achilles

Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1.

Drew Adams
Talon Hawkins – Femur

A broken femur, sustained in San Diego, will sideline Hawkins for the season. 

Billy Laninovich – Ribs

Laninovich is riding with bruised ribs after crashing hard in qualifying in San Diego.

Avery Long – Concussion, Banged Up

Long hasn’t raced since sustaining a concussion in the LCQ in San Diego.

Ty Masterpool – Fingers

Masterpool crashed in San Diego and sustained broken fingers.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson is expected to return when 250 West Region resumes in Arlington on February 22 after injuring his wrist in San Diego.

Jo Shimoda – Hand

Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying.

Noah Viney – Shoulder

Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He hopes to resume training on the bike in March.

Robbie Wageman – Wrist

Wageman is out for at least the first half of the season due to a fractured and dislocated wrist sustained while practicing.

