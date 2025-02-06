The fifth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Tampa, Florida. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action.
450SX
Christian Craig – Knee | Out
Craig had hoped to return from a torn ACL in Tampa, but now it’s looking more like he’ll be back for Indianapolis or Birmingham.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence tore his ACL in Glendale. He also sustained a slight tear in his meniscus and will miss the rest of the season.
Freddie Noren – Shoulder | TBD
Noren went down in the LCQ in Glendale and dislocated his shoulder. At time of posting, we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Tampa. Our own Steve Matthes wrote earlier this week in his column, “I had one rider tell me [Noren] will be back this weekend because Freddie’s one tough SOB.”
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado crashed during practice at A2 and dislocated his shoulder when he tangled with a safety net. He’s had surgery and is in the recovery process.
250SX East Region
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran was recently released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November. He’s out for Tampa and there is currently no timetable for his return to racing.
RJ Hampshire – Wrist | In
Hampshire will line up this weekend in Florida after a wrist injury prevented him from engaging in the defense of his 250SX West Region championship earlier this season.
Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out
Simonson sustained a wrist injury just before Christmas that required surgery. He still has another 4-6 weeks before getting back at it. Australian Reid Taylor gets the fill in for ClubMX.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury sustained before A1.
250SX West Region
Action in the 250SX west region resumes in Arlington, Texas. on February 22.
Drew Adams – Collarbone
Adams crashed during qualifying in Glendale and sustained a broken collarbone.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and sustained internal abdominal damage while practicing. Currently there is no timetable on his return.
Derek Drake – Illness
Drake is dealing with Lyme disease and will miss at least the first half of the season.
Evan Ferry – Achilles
Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1.
Talon Hawkins – Femur
A broken femur, sustained in San Diego, will sideline Hawkins for the season.
Billy Laninovich – Ribs
Laninovich is riding with bruised ribs after crashing hard in qualifying in San Diego.
Avery Long – Concussion, Banged Up
Long hasn’t raced since sustaining a concussion in the LCQ in San Diego.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers
Masterpool crashed in San Diego and sustained broken fingers.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson is expected to return when 250 West Region resumes in Arlington on February 22 after injuring his wrist in San Diego.
Jo Shimoda – Hand
Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying.
Noah Viney – Shoulder
Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He hopes to resume training on the bike in March.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist
Wageman is out for at least the first half of the season due to a fractured and dislocated wrist sustained while practicing.