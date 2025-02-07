Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Arenacross
Reno 3
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Arenacross
Reno 4
Live Now
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Pierce Brown
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Logan Leitzel Fills in for Freddie Noren (Shoulder) with ISRT for Tampa

February 7, 2025, 9:30am
The following is a press release from the ISRT/MX4Christ Kawasaki Race Team Powered by Southeast Sales

The ISRT Kawasaki team announces that Logan Leitzel will step in for Freddie Noren at this weekend's Tampa Supercross presented by Belay Lubricants. Noren, who sustained a shoulder dislocation, has no extensive damage but will be unable to race this round. While we remain hopeful for his return at the Detroit Supercross, his status is currently uncertain.

Leitzel joins the team following a career-best season in 2024, where he made Three 250 East Coast main events. As a fellow Southeast Sales-backed racer, Logan brings experience and determination to the program. After testing the ISRT Kawasaki KX450 earlier this week, he quickly adapted to the bike and is eager to make his debut with the team in Tampa.

"We're excited to have Logan on board for this round," said Team Owner Bubba Pauli. "His recent success and ability to adapt to the KX450 so quickly make him a great fit. We're looking forward to seeing what he can do this weekend."

The ISRT Kawasaki team thanks its sponsors and supporters for their continued backing and looks forward to a strong showing in Tampa. Stay tuned for updates on Noren's recovery and Leitzel's performance.

