Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Full Schedule
Where Riders Actually Gain Time

Where Riders Actually Gain Time

February 6, 2025, 2:45pm

Jason Weigandt is joined by Arich Knaub and Richard Zinn to learn where riders gain and lose time on a supercross track. Even if all the top riders jump the same jumps, there's still much to gained. Chase Sexton made up .8 seconds on Ken Roczen at Glendale with the exact same jump sequence! Jett Lawrence was a tenth faster than Sexton in a corner at Anaheim 2.

LitPro is a GPS tracking device you can mount on your bike, and the company's App and social media has been breaking down small sections to figure out where the stars make time. Weege chats up the data science guys to get more detail.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, OnTrack School, and Racer X Brand.

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now