After four rounds of West Coast racing, it’s time to swing east, as Tampa will host round five of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). A great round that doesn’t always find its way onto the schedule, Tampa is a popular one for riders because most live in Florida these days. They can be home on Saturday night after the race and add a day of recovery on both sides of the event. If rain doesn’t pop up on the forecast, it’s hard to beat February Florida weather, too. Saturday looks like it should be sunny and near perfect conditions for the proverbial circus to arrive.

The start in Tampa is a right hander and that always lifts eyebrows. The inability for many riders to use their rear brake as they extend their right leg in the corner raises the likelihood of first turn contact. It’s not a guarantee that we will see pileups, it’s just more likely.

A small rhythm meets the exit of the first corner, and I expect riders to go 2-2 here (possibly 1-2-1 if the corner is super tight). Six jumps line the Raymond James Stadium sideline and look for a 3-2-1 line (or 2-3-1 for 250’s) to be the fastest way. It could be argued that 3-3 is doable but with a flat-ish left hander at the landing of the final jump, riders won’t want to run deep into that corner from the second triple. Rolling the final jump to the inside and staying inside in the corner is faster and more protective.

The next chute is either a step-on step-off or will be a step over and then step-on step-off into the corner. Both will be similar in timing; it will likely come down to how the first tabletop is built and if riders can easily step off of it or not.