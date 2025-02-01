The hits just keep coming for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Report from the pits: Drew Adams expected to have broken collarbone.

Tough deal for Kawasaki. After Garrett Marchbanks missed last weekend with a shoulder injury and Ty Masterpool is sidelined with broken fingers, Drew Adams made his pro supercross debut last weekend, finishing eighth.

Unfortunately, Adams suffered a crash during the first qualifying session today in Glendale, Arizona, and he was carted off on the Alpinestars medical cart.

According to a report by Haley Shanley on the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast, it sounds like Adams has a broken collarbone. The Tennessee native will be sidelined for his second pro supercross after his crash.