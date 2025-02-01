Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Arenacross
Reno 3
Supercross
Glendale
450SX LCQ Results
  1. Anthony Rodriguez
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Mitchell Harrison
250SX West LCQ Results
  1. Lux Turner
  2. Billy Laninovich
  3. TJ Albright
Arenacross
Reno 4
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
Report From Race Day Live: Drew Adams Expected to Have Broken Collarbone

February 1, 2025, 4:10pm
Report From Race Day Live: Drew Adams Expected to Have Broken Collarbone

The hits just keep coming for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Report from the pits: Drew Adams expected to have broken collarbone.

Tough deal for Kawasaki. After Garrett Marchbanks missed last weekend with a shoulder injury and Ty Masterpool is sidelined with broken fingers, Drew Adams made his pro supercross debut last weekend, finishing eighth.

Unfortunately, Adams suffered a crash during the first qualifying session today in Glendale, Arizona, and he was carted off on the Alpinestars medical cart.

According to a report by Haley Shanley on the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast, it sounds like Adams has a broken collarbone. The Tennessee native will be sidelined for his second pro supercross after his crash.

Drew Adams

Drew Adams

Chattanooga, TN United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
8
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 25, 2025 Kawasaki
  • Supercross

    Glendale

     Triple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 1 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 1 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 1 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 1 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
