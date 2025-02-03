“We’re all absolutely gutted for Jett, as we had high hopes for him winning another Supercross title this season,” added Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda. “After some misfortune at round 1, his speed has been very impressive, as he scored a main-event win at round 3 and sat in first overall after the first two races at the Glendale Triple Crown. Injuries are a part of racing though, and everyone at Honda is pulling for Jett to have a successful surgery and a good recovery. We know this is just a speedbump and that Jett will be back as strong as ever. In the meantime, we look forward to continuing to provide our full support to our active riders.”

Honda HRC Progressive is back in action this weekend at the Tampa, Florida, AMA Supercross round, with Hunter Lawrence campaigning the 450SX division. The event marks the opening round of the 250SX East series; Chance Hymas will make a late decision on whether to participate, as he continues to recover from his own ACL surgery.