Not the news anyone wanted to hear: Jorge Prado will need surgery on the shoulder he dislocated in qualifying at the Anaheim 2 Supercross, and he has announced that he will not be back for the rest of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Also, he wrote on his own social post that “Time of rehab is unknown and hopefully I can make it to the start of outdoors. I will be back strong like I always do.” The Kawasaki PR team has told us Prado will undergo surgery in Spain this weekend.

Prado finished 14th and 12th, respectively, in the first two rounds with Monster Energy Kawasaki and sits 15th in the standings entering this weekend's fourth round.

Hopefully the four-time FIM Motocross World Champion will be fully recovered for the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which starts May 24 at Fox Raceway at Pala in California.