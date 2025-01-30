Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 3
Fri Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Full Schedule

Jorge Prado on Instagram: "Surgery is Needed to Fix My Shoulder and I Will Be Out for the Rest of the Supercross Season"

January 30, 2025, 1:55pm
Jorge Prado on Instagram:

Not the news anyone wanted to hear: Jorge Prado will need surgery on the shoulder he dislocated in qualifying at the Anaheim 2 Supercross, and he has announced that he will not be back for the rest of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Also, he wrote on his own social post that “Time of rehab is unknown and hopefully I can make it to the start of outdoors. I will be back strong like I always do.” The Kawasaki PR team has told us Prado will undergo surgery in Spain this weekend. 

Prado finished 14th and 12th, respectively, in the first two rounds with Monster Energy Kawasaki and sits 15th in the standings entering this weekend's fourth round.

Hopefully the four-time FIM Motocross World Champion will be fully recovered for the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which starts May 24 at Fox Raceway at Pala in California.

Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado

Lugo, Spain Spain
PositionRaceClassDateBike
12
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 18, 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR
14
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 11, 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

"🚨Rider Update🚨

@monsterenergy Kawasaki rider @jorgeprado61 will undergo surgery to repair a shoulder injury sustained at Anaheim 2.

Further updates on his recovery and timeline will be provided as soon as information becomes available."

"Bad news :/
Surgery is needed to fix my shoulder and I will be out for the rest of the Supercross season.
Time of rehab is unknown and hopefully I can make it to the start of outdoors.
I will be back strong like I always do 💪🏻"

