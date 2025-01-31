GasGas Provides Update on Ryder DiFrancesco After Practice Crash Ahead of Anaheim 2 SX

The following press release is from GasGas:

UPDATE ON Ryder DiFrancesco FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL SURGERY

ROCKSTAR ENERGY GASGAS FACTORY RACING RIDER'S RETURN REMAINS UNCERTAIN

Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing would like to provide an update on Ryder DiFrancesco, who was sidelined ahead of Anaheim 2, Round 3 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship.

Update released on Ryder DiFrancesco's condition

Released from hospital following successful surgery

Potential return date remains unclear at this time

Due to the need for further assessment and to ensure the correct and most accurate information was shared, Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing, along with Ryder and his family, chose not to release specifics about his injury until all details were confirmed and he was released from the hospital.

Ryder was admitted to hospital on Thursday, January 23, after experiencing abdominal pain and what initially appeared to be a fractured arm. Following a thorough evaluation, it was determined that Ryder suffered a fractured radial, broken lower left rib and sustained internal abdominal damage. He underwent surgery in the early hours of Friday, January 24, to address the internal abdominal damage.

We are pleased to share that Ryder has been cleared of any additional risk related to his abdominal issues and has been released from the hospital. However, his road to recovery is ongoing. Ryder will now consult with a specialist for his arm fracture, and his return to the bike and racing remains uncertain at this time.

The Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team appreciates the support from fans, and we continue to prioritize Ryder’s health and recovery as the primary focus. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.