MotoSport Washougal National to Host Military Appreciation Race on July 20

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

MotoSport.com Washougal National to Host Military Appreciation Race on July 20

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in conjunction with the event organizers at Washougal MX Park, has announced that the 43rd running of the storied MotoSport.com Washougal National Presented by Peterson CAT will host the “Military Appreciation Race” on Saturday, July 20, at Round 8 of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship. The event will be a celebration of both veteran and active-duty service members, in recognition of the sacrifices they’ve made in defense of our country and ensuring the freedoms of all Americans.

Washougal organizers, the Huffman family, will collaborate with the Veteran Motocross Foundation to ensure all enthusiasts within the industry that have served will have a chance to be a part of this special event. Plans are ongoing to coordinate a memorable F-15 flyover to kick off the event in addition to a Blackhawk flyover that will lead to a commemorative veterans' lap. During the lap, a full 40-rider gate of service members will take their turn in the spotlight and be honored by the tens of thousands of spectators that will line the fences around the scenic facility.

“The Washougal MX family is honored to host the Military Appreciation Race this year for 43rd running,” said Ryan Huffman, Owner, Washougal MX Park. “A logging accident prevented my dad from serving, so he looked for other ways to show his support for veterans both on and off the track. The Huffman family looks forward to continuing our support for years to come. With the help of Veteran MX, we hope to reach more service members and bring together our shared love for the military and motocross.”