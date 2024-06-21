Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Full Schedule

2024 WSX Schedule Announced: Four-Round Fall Series

June 21, 2024 9:40am | by: &
We've all been waiting patiently for the reveal of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship (last year the series kicked off with an event in July) but now news has broken and the schedule is in place. 

This year, the FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, for Round 1 on October 26th. Next up, it's Perth, Australia, for Rounds 2 and 3 with a double-header event at HBF Park on November 23-24. Abu Dhabi will host Round 4, the season finale, on 4 December at Etihad Arena, with WSX joining a thrilling week of motorsport action on Yas Island, where the series' 2024 Champions will be crowned.

It's interesting to note that the Australia round of WSX in Perth is not part of the traditional Aus-X Open weekend, which usually takes place in Melbourne, and not a double header with the Australian SX Series. The Australian WSX round had been run in conjunction with Australian SX for the past two years.

Here are the rest of the details:

The following information is from the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):

We know you’ve been patiently waiting for this ... We’re excited to announce our biggest Championship season yet – 4 rounds, 2 new cities. Let’s go racing!

The 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship will kick off at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada for Round 01, as the home of the Vancouver Whitecaps transforms to host WSX on Saturday 26 October.

Moving to Perth, Australia for a double-header Down Under at HBF Park on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November, for Round 02 and Round 03.

Then it’s off to Abu Dhabi, UAE for the season finale, Round 04 at Etihad Arena on Wednesday 4 December. WSX joins a thrilling week of motorsport alongside the Formula 1 Grand Prix on the iconic Yas Island, where the 2024 FIM World Supercross Champion will be crowned ...

Will it be Ken Roczen for the three-peat or a new challenger?

Save the dates and register for presale on the link below.

Preview the 2024 Rounds!

* all times

FIM World Supercross Championship Schedule

2024 WSX Schedule

WSX Schedule
