Steward Baylor Jr. Wins First Ever Old Gray GNCC

Girroir would push himself almost to take max as he came through to round out the top three and remain in the points lead after five rounds of racing.

"I got sick this morning and knew it was going to be a long day," Girroir said. "I charged my way to the front, but after lap one, I was running on pure heart and determination. I'm happy with being up here and got some good points, so looking forward to the next one now."

Delong fought back to finish fourth on the day. After earning the holeshot award, Witkowski would drop back to sixth fir the first half of the race, but he would be able to make it up to fifth to end his day out.

"Today was a brutal one," admitted DeLong in a Husqvarna press release. "It was a new venue for the series, which is always exciting. The weather let it pour on Friday, but actually made today’s conditions pretty much perfect. We’re moving in the right direction with race results, but I’m still not where I want to be. It’s onwards and upwards from here – I’m ready to get to Indiana!"

The XC2 250 Pro class would be an exciting one to watch as Great Britain’s Jack Edmondson returned to racing and grabbed himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center’s Holeshot Award to start his return. However, it would not take long for Team Enduro Engineering’s Josh Toth and FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Grant Davis to begin the long three-hour battle back-and-forth for the lead. Toth and Davis would continue to swap the lead multiple times throughout the day, but as the checkered flag came out it was Davis making his way out of the woods first to earn his second class win of the season, moving him into the XC2 class points lead. Toth would hold on to finish second in the class.

A little farther back saw some exciting battles as well as AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper made a last lap pass on Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Thad Duvall to take over the last podium spot in the XC2 class. Duvall would finish fourth in the class, while Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes made his way up to fifth in the class after coming around in eleventh on the opening lap.

"It was a fun race, the track was sweet – I wish we could race in the rocks every weekend!" Davis said. "I was kinda just staying smooth and then on the last lap I pushed the pace for the win and it paid off."

"Rough day for me," Riordan said. "I was involved in a pile-up in the third corner and another big crash on lap one, which set the tone for the day unfortunately. We'll regroup from here and onto the next one!"

As the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class took off it was Kibuk Cycle/Steel City Medical Center/Josh Lojak’s House of Speed’s Sawyer Carratura earning himself the Lojak Cycle Sales Holeshot Award and leading the way into the woods. Carratura would hold the lead for the first three laps of the race, but soon after that Devore Racing/KTM/FXR/SRS Suspension’s Dakoda Devore would begin to apply the pressure and make a pass for the lead.

Devore and Carratura would battle for the next lap, but Devore would be able to begin to place a gap between them on the last two laps of the race. Devore would earn the FMF XC3 class win while Carratura held on for second in the class. Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker would have a consistent race as he remained in the third place position for the duration of the race.