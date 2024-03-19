Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
2024 Loretta Lynn’s Regional Registration Now Open

March 19, 2024 1:05pm | by:
The following press release is from MX Sports:

2024 Regional Championship Registration Now Open for 43rd Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that online registration for the upcoming 2024 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status by pre-registering online with MX Sports.The pre-registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the track organizer. If a rider does not pre-register, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate. Riders will receive $20 Rocky Mountain Race Gas Credit to their online profile.

Regional Championships will return to Youth and Amateur regionals that will be held from the last weekend in of May through late June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest regions will have combined regionals featuring both Youth and Amateur classes. National classes 1-19 will race at the Amateur Regionals, while classes 20-36 will race at the Youth Regionals. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of the 2024 Regional Championships, click HERE.

The 43rd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, July 29th and run through Saturday, August 3rd at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Registration is Now Open

