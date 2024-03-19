“WD-40 won’t do anything for that,” I quipped to my wife, covertly rolling my eyes. The drawers in our dresser had gotten pretty loud and she’d asked me to spray a little WD-40 Multi-Use Product on them to reduce the racket. I thought the drawer glides needed to be replaced – but my wife and a little bit of the Original WD-40 Formula proved me wrong. This tiny example showed me I had more to learn than I would like to admit.

WD-40 Brand recently sent me their latest and greatest products, including the WD-40 Specialist line. I’ve been finding uses for the products all over the house and workshop, and it’s been making me look like a genius handyman to my wife.

For example, the other day our garage door wouldn’t go down. It just kept getting stuck in one spot and going back up. What’d I do? I of course grabbed a can of WD-40 Specialist White Lithium Grease, because it’s best for metal-to-metal lubrication, and hit all the hinges, tracks, and rollers, and BAM! The garage door is now operating smoother and quieter than it has in a decade, and it took zero tools and almost no time to get it there.

A few days later the wife’s e-bike started flashing an error code. After glancing at the manual, I determined the charge port terminals were dirty and blasted them with WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner, which is safe to use on electrical contacts. Problem solved, error light vanquished.

Next up was my creaky bedroom door that constantly wakes the wife up when I come in after late night TV sessions. Wanting to avoid spraying lube all over the place, I hit the hinges with the new WD-40 Precision Pen. It did the trick, and the application was a breeze. I plan to keep several of these pens in my truck, backpack and the junk drawer in the kitchen. They work awesome!

The products are great for working in your garage or shop too. I own a woodworking business on the side, so I’ve got a CNC machine I use for processing sheets of plywood and metal dust from the pinion gear that always accumulates on the gear racks. The manufacturer recommends leaving the gear racks dry, to avoid attracting sawdust, but I covered the gear racks with WD-40 Specialist Dry Lube, and not only does the machine operate a little quieter, the metal dust hasn’t returned. The Dry Lube is ideal for lubricating in gritty environments because it resists dust and dirt well. It is suitable for all kinds of surfaces too, like fabric, leather, most plastics, wood and even paper!