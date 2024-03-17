Watch: Indianapolis Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the tenth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round five of the 250SX East Region Championship and also round ten round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).
Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) claimed his first supercross win since 2022 as Tom Vialle (KTM) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium, respectively.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the overall win with 1-1-1 race finishes over Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Chase Sexton (KTM), respectively.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Indianapolis Supercross.
Indianapolis Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
Overall Results
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|1 - 2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|4 - 3 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|2 - 1 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|12 - 4 - 2
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|5 - 8 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
Indianapolis (Indy) - 450SXMarch 16, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2 - 3
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|5 - 6 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|8 - 5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|98
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|96
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|82
|5
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|79
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|210
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|189
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|185
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|175
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|174