Track Crew Members Wanted for 2024 Pro Motocross

March 18, 2024 9:45am | by:
The AMA Pro Motocross Championship is looking for track crew members for the entire 2024 outdoor national tour. Applicants should be hard-working individuals with a strong passion for the sport. This is a great way to get your start in the motocross industry!

For more Information, please email Gear Services' John Ayers Jr. at Ayers@gear.mx with your resumé and a brief background of your motocross experience, either working in the field or riding. CDL holding applicants are welcome to apply as well.

