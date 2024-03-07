Results Archive
Watch: Sandy, Muddy, and Rainy Wild Boar GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

March 7, 2024 10:45am | by:

Video: RacerTV 

The second round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. Johnny Girroir (KTM) claimed the overall, even after falling down in the first turn! XC2 rider Grant Davis (KTM) claimed second overall on the day from the second row as he took his first ever XC2 Class win in huge fashion. Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium.

It has been a tough start to his title defense year for Craig Delong (Husqvarna), as the 2023 Grand National Champion finished 14th overall at the opener and then did not finish a single lap in Florida. The #1 sits in 19th after two rounds, with seven total points. Girroir's perfect start to the season has him first with 60 total points over Baylor's 46 points in second place. 

Davis claimed the XC2 overall win over Australian Angus Riordan (KTM) and Canadian Tyler Medaglia (Honda). Brandy Richards (KTM) claimed her first ever XCW GNCC race win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Wild Boar GNCC.

Wild Boar GNCC Results

GNCC

Wild Boar - Overall Race

March 2, 2024
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 03:11:06.292 Southwick, MA United States KTM
2 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:13:41.818 KTM
3 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:13:43.476 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass 03:16:05.719 Australia Australia Kawasaki
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:17:16.637 Australia Australia KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - XC2 Pro Race

March 2, 2024
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:13:41.818 KTM
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:17:16.637 Australia Australia KTM
3 Tyler D Medaglia Tyler D Medaglia 03:26:53.199 Kemptville, ON Canada Honda
4 Jesse Ansley Jesse Ansley 03:27:25.860 Myakka City, FL United States Kawasaki
5 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 03:27:59.499 Landrum, SC United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 2, 2024
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:40:02.159 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
2 Philippe Chaine Philippe Chaine 03:46:55.574 Canada Canada KTM
3 Dustin Simpson Dustin Simpson 03:11:11.391 Wesley Chapel, NC United States Yamaha
4 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 03:14:39.339 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
5 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:14:40.918 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - WXC Race

March 2, 2024
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:56:58.220 KTM
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:58:04.437 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
3 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 02:00:40.772 Terre Haute, IN United States Sherco
4 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:01:10.800 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
5 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 02:04:26.979 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 60
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 46
3Grant Davis 37
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 33
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 31
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Australia Australia 55
2Grant Davis 51
3Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 31
4Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 31
5Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 30
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 55
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 45
3Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 34
5Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 34
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards 51
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 50
3Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 48
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 37
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 34
Full Standings
