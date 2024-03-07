Watch: Sandy, Muddy, and Rainy Wild Boar GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
Video: RacerTV
The second round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. Johnny Girroir (KTM) claimed the overall, even after falling down in the first turn! XC2 rider Grant Davis (KTM) claimed second overall on the day from the second row as he took his first ever XC2 Class win in huge fashion. Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium.
It has been a tough start to his title defense year for Craig Delong (Husqvarna), as the 2023 Grand National Champion finished 14th overall at the opener and then did not finish a single lap in Florida. The #1 sits in 19th after two rounds, with seven total points. Girroir's perfect start to the season has him first with 60 total points over Baylor's 46 points in second place.
Davis claimed the XC2 overall win over Australian Angus Riordan (KTM) and Canadian Tyler Medaglia (Honda). Brandy Richards (KTM) claimed her first ever XCW GNCC race win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Wild Boar GNCC.
Wild Boar GNCC Results
Wild Boar - Overall RaceMarch 2, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:11:06.292
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|2
|Grant Davis
|03:13:41.818
|KTM
|3
|Steward Baylor
|03:13:43.476
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:16:05.719
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:17:16.637
|Australia
|KTM
Wild Boar - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 2, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|03:13:41.818
|KTM
|2
|Angus Riordan
|03:17:16.637
|Australia
|KTM
|3
|Tyler D Medaglia
|03:26:53.199
|Kemptville, ON
|Honda
|4
|Jesse Ansley
|03:27:25.860
|Myakka City, FL
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:27:59.499
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am RaceMarch 2, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jhak Walker
|03:40:02.159
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|2
|Philippe Chaine
|03:46:55.574
|Canada
|KTM
|3
|Dustin Simpson
|03:11:11.391
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|Yamaha
|4
|Zachary N Davidson
|03:14:39.339
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:14:40.918
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
Wild Boar - WXC RaceMarch 2, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|01:56:58.220
|KTM
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:58:04.437
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|02:00:40.772
|Terre Haute, IN
|Sherco
|4
|Rachael Archer
|02:01:10.800
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|02:04:26.979
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|60
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|46
|3
|Grant Davis
|37
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|33
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|31
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|55
|2
|Grant Davis
|51
|3
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|31
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|31
|5
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|30
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|55
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|45
|3
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|34
|5
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|34
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|51
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|50
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|48
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|37
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|34