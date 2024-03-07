Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus J Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Due to One Awesome Photo, We’re Putting Flannels on Sale

March 7, 2024 12:30pm | by:
Due to One Awesome Photo, We’re Putting Flannels on Sale

Here at Racer X, we sort through literally thousands of photos from the best photographers of the best riders at the best tracks. We know what the goods are supposed to look like, but we’re certainly not used to playing the starring role.

But something changed two weeks ago. On one cold morning in South Carolina, our social media man Matt Rice went for a rip on a Yamaha YZ450FX. He was wearing one of our Racer X flannels. Matt shredded a berm and Mitch Kendra caught it on camera, and, behold, the greatest photo in Racer X brand history. This might as well have been Simon Cudby catching Eli Tomac in full Beast Mode! But with a flannel!

(Side note: Eli, we know it gets cold in Colorado. If you need a flannel for your early-morning moto, let us know. We’ll hook you up.)

Anyway, we’re so stoked on this photo that we’re looking for reasons to use it. So let’s throw together a sale on Racer X flannels! Yeah! And now we’ll write up a post about it here so we can show the photo. Yaaaasss!

We’re taking $17 off the $55 flannels. So that’s just $38 bucks which is a legit deal on a high-quality item such as this. Just look at it. Like, seriously, we beg of you. PLEASE LOOK AT IT. 

We might never look this cool again. Nor will you unless you buy the darned flannel. It’s on sale. Do it.

SHOP ALL RACER X MERCHANDISE

Racer X social media specialist/Racer X Brand model Matt Rice. Get your Racer X flannel now!
Racer X social media specialist/Racer X Brand model Matt Rice. Get your Racer X flannel now! Mitch Kendra
Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now