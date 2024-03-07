The ninth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out our Injury Report below to see who will miss the action.
450SX
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
Craig is out due to a problem with his elbow, which is related to a prior injury. At time of posting there was no timetable on his return.
Justin Hill – Banged Up | TBD
Hill took a hard knock when he was landed on by Fredrik Noren at Daytona. At time of posting, we were unable to verify his status.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow is out with a bad ankle injury, which he sustained at the season opener.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence sustained a shoulder injury in Daytona. The team is still waiting on results to come back before they know the extent of it, and how long it will be before he's back racing.
Colt Nichols – Shoulder | In
Nichols will make his return to racing in Birmingham after a damaged rotator cuff kept him on the sidelines until now.
Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | In
Tanti, who’s been on the sidelines with a cracked bone in his shoulder, will be back racing this weekend in Birmingham.
Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out
Wilson fractured his scapula in three places late in the 450SX main event. In an Instagram post Wilson said he was going to do everything he could to be able to compete in the last few races of the season.
250SX East Region
Preston Boespflug – Ankle | In
After landing on another rider in qualifying, the supercross rookie missed the rest of the Daytona Supercross. However, Boespflug confirmed he will be racing in Birmingham, as he posted on Instagram on Wednesday:
“Smiling because I get to go racing this weekend 😁
Ankle is gonna be a bit tender but we’re good to go 💪🏽”
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres is out for the season with a broken femur sustained while practicing.
Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out
Ferry sustained a separated shoulder on press day in Arlington. He’s undergoing a rehab for a few weeks, at which point his situation will be reevaluated.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner had a violent crash while leading deep into the 250SX East Region main event in Arlington. He broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs. He’s out until further notice.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman was landed on as he was rolling a supercross triple in the morning session at the Daytona Supercross, ending his day early. On Instagram, Harriman said he broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. He is out indefinitely.
Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out
Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out
Lopes, who is dealing with a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery, is week-to-week on when he’ll be able to race again. It won’t be in Birmingham, however.
Cullin Park – Wrist | Out
Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out
Reynolds reinjured his shoulder, which he separated in Detroit, before Arlington. His team told us he’s out until further notice.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Coty Schock – Collarbone | In
This is what the pre-Birmingham report from the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team stated on Schock:
“Coty had a tip over in the whoop section. While picking his bike up among the waving yellow flags, the #43 came full speed and ran into Coty, cracking his collar bone. A quick trip to the Medical Unit showed it was not broken so he had it wrapped and persevered through the night.”
He is in for this weekend.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out
Schwartz is out for the first few 250SX East races due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand.
250SX West Region
The West region will resume on March 23 in Seattle, Washington.
Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis
Turner is back on the bike after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. He’s expected to return to racing in Seattle.
Max Vohland – Hip
Vohland is recovering after sustaining a dislocated him during the week before San Diego
Dylan Walsh – Intestine
Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.