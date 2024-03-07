250SX East Region

Preston Boespflug – Ankle | In

After landing on another rider in qualifying, the supercross rookie missed the rest of the Daytona Supercross. However, Boespflug confirmed he will be racing in Birmingham, as he posted on Instagram on Wednesday:

“Smiling because I get to go racing this weekend 😁

Ankle is gonna be a bit tender but we’re good to go 💪🏽”

Guillem Farres – Femur | Out

Farres is out for the season with a broken femur sustained while practicing.

Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out

Ferry sustained a separated shoulder on press day in Arlington. He’s undergoing a rehab for a few weeks, at which point his situation will be reevaluated.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner had a violent crash while leading deep into the 250SX East Region main event in Arlington. He broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs. He’s out until further notice.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out

Harriman was landed on as he was rolling a supercross triple in the morning session at the Daytona Supercross, ending his day early. On Instagram, Harriman said he broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. He is out indefinitely.

Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out

Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.

Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out

Lopes, who is dealing with a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery, is week-to-week on when he’ll be able to race again. It won’t be in Birmingham, however.

Cullin Park – Wrist | Out

Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out

Reynolds reinjured his shoulder, which he separated in Detroit, before Arlington. His team told us he’s out until further notice.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.

Coty Schock – Collarbone | In

This is what the pre-Birmingham report from the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team stated on Schock:

“Coty had a tip over in the whoop section. While picking his bike up among the waving yellow flags, the #43 came full speed and ran into Coty, cracking his collar bone. A quick trip to the Medical Unit showed it was not broken so he had it wrapped and persevered through the night.”

He is in for this weekend.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out

Schwartz is out for the first few 250SX East races due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand.

250SX West Region

The West region will resume on March 23 in Seattle, Washington.

Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis

Turner is back on the bike after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. He’s expected to return to racing in Seattle.

Max Vohland – Hip

Vohland is recovering after sustaining a dislocated him during the week before San Diego

Dylan Walsh – Intestine

Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.