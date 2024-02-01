Fan favorite Aaron Plessinger is leading the 450SX points standings after four rounds of racing in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It's been a noticeable turnaround to kick off 2024 for Plessinger, so Kris Keefer caught up with Plessinger's mechanic Jade Dungey at Anaheim 2 to dive into what is working between Plessinger and his machine. Hear Dungey talk about the feel Plessinger has been looking for with the new frame change, why the team went back to 48mm forks, what that big knuckle in his seat is all about, and so much more.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

