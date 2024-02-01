“To be honest with you, I never wanted to leave the dance floor,” said Bobby Hewitt, now team principal for the Triumph race team that will debut this weekend in Detroit. Hewitt brought his old squad, which started as an amateur Kawasaki team but morphed into a pro team, all the way to the pinnacle. Under the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna banner, his team won every major professional AMA championship there is to win, with 250 and 450 titles in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Then, he and Husqvarna parted. That wasn’t Hewitt’s idea, though, because he didn’t want out of the business of racing. So he sat back and looked for another opportunity. We heard rumors of him coming in with another privately-owned team, but he ultimately won, over multiple suitors, the right to manage Triumph’s new effort.

“This [Triumph project] started in May of 2019,” Bobby says. “I was first contacted by Ricky [Carmichael] and JH [Leale] in May of 2021. I believe at the time there were six [different race teams] that they were looking at. I've officially been with them since January of 2022. So I've been a little over two years now, and from where we started to where we're at, it's a significant difference. Like, I really wish I could go into some of the details and the changes that have been made.”

Zach Laurie, of Triumph, helps cover some of the details of how much development the company has done to get to this moment.

“I'm actually midnight here in the UK at the moment,” says Laurie. “So as everything else, we have some long nights here at the office to get everything prepared and get going. The idea of this started back in 2019. We have 1,000 plus on-track test hours that we put into this motorcycle on tracks anywhere from the UK and European tracks all the way over in the USA as well. We've worked with 20 plus test riders, all the way from a professional down to an intermediate amateur athlete. We've had over 45 engineers focused on this off-road platform, which is huge to think about the time and effort that went into this. There are 981 new parts that were created just for this off-road platform and 708 of those parts actually made it through to production. So it tells you the time that went into each moving part for this product.”