How to Watch: Anaheim 2

How to Watch Anaheim 2

January 26, 2024 10:25am
by:

On Saturday, the fourth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Anaheim 2 Supercross will also be the fourth event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Anaheim 2 Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Anaheim 2 Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 2 (A2)

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 27
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 27 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 27 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show  
      Live
      January 27 - 8:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 27 - 8:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      January 29 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Anaheim 2 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2024 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 60
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 59
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 56
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 49
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 49
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 67
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 59
3Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 57
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 54
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 41
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

Anaheim 2 Supercross

Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Center

Anaheim 2 Supercross Injury Report

Anaheim 2 Supercross Entry Lists:

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 27, 2024
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 23 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton Updated La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Updated Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 27, 2024
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 23 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
20 Max Vohland
Max Vohland 		Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith New Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List

OTHER INFO

Angel Stadium
Address: 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806

Practice & Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT 

TICKETS

Get tickets to the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Track Map

The Anaheim 2 SX adjusted track map. Originally, the track had an over/under bridge, but it has been removed from the map.
The Anaheim 2 SX adjusted track map. Originally, the track had an over/under bridge, but it has been removed from the map. AMA

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 2 (A2)

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 27
    Angel Stadium
    Anaheim, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PST)
    Saturday
    9:30am 9:30am 250SX Futures Free Practice
    9:40am 9:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    9:50am 9:50am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    10:00am 10:00am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    10:10am 10:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    10:20am 10:20am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    10:38am 10:38am Track Maintenance
    11:15am 11:15am KTM Junior Free Practice 1
    11:35am 11:35am 250SX Futures Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    1:00pm 1:00pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:10pm 1:10pm Track Maintenance
    1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2
    1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:05pm 2:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:00pm 3:00pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2
    3:15pm 3:15pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:25pm 3:25pm Track Maintenance
    3:30pm 3:30pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    3:40pm 3:40pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    3:47pm 3:47pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:57pm 3:57pm Track Maintenance
    5:00pm 5:00pm Opening Ceremonies
    5:31pm 5:31pm 250SX Sighting Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:36pm 5:36pm 250SX Race #1 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:48pm 5:48pm 250SX Victory Circle Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:56pm 5:56pm 450SX Sighting Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:01pm 6:01pm 450SX Race #1 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    6:15pm 6:15pm 450SX Victory Circle
    6:22pm 6:22pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes)
    6:28pm 6:28pm Track Maintenance
    6:37pm 6:37pm 250SX Race #2 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    6:49pm 6:49pm 250SX Victory Circle
    6:54pm 6:54pm 450SX Race #2 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:08pm 7:08pm 450SX Victory Circle
    7:11pm 7:11pm 250SX Futures Sighting Lap
    7:16pm 7:16pm 250SX Futures Main Event (6 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:26pm 7:26pm 250SX Futures Victory Circle
    7:34pm 7:34pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    7:39pm 7:39pm 250SX Race #3 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:51pm 7:51pm 250SX Victory Circle
    7:52pm 7:52pm 250SX Overall
    8:01pm 8:01pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    8:06pm 8:06pm 450SX Race #3 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:20pm 8:20pm 450SX Victory Circle
    8:21pm 8:21pm 450SX Overall
Anaheim 2 Supercross Schedule

