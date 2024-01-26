Saturday’s fourth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Anaheim, California, will be the first Triple Crown format event of the season. Since we have not had a Triple Crown since last April, we figured a refresher on the three-race format might help. Plus, it is interesting to look at the stats from the previous Triple Crown races. Eli Tomac has been rather dominant in the three-race format since it was created. Will he return to the center of the podium this weekend? Check out the stats below. If you do not need a refresher on the format, scroll to see the stats.

Triple Crown Format Introduced

Prior to the 2018 season, the Triple Crown format was introduced. The Triple Crown format is similar to the Monster Energy Cup three-race format, but instead pays championship points at the end of the night (unlike the stand-alone off-season Monster Energy event). Standard supercross format events have one main event in each class that pays championship points. In the Triple Crown format, there are three total races that all count. The three shorter races serve as a reset to the field, which provides interesting situations all night long.

In total, since 2018 there has been 14 total events run in the three-race Triple Crown format. A rider has a bad start in the first race and charges forward can then rebound with better starts in the second and third races. The rider who wins one race might not get a good jump in the other two. While all three races do not give out championship points individually, all three scores are important. And occasionally, a rider flat out dominants the entire night.

Check out this video from 2023: