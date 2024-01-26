“I'm pretty satisfied I'd say with how it's gone so far,” answered the friendly kid out of the Pacific Northwest while waiting out the rain this week. “I mean last weekend felt like the one that got away a little bit for me. I don’t know, speed-wise and stuff, I felt like I was in a good spot to win. But the positives were I guess you could say that I’m feeling really good on the bike and we're still in a good spot points-wise. I mean I'm just eight points back from Jordon Smith. I’m happy and I’ve just got to keep plugging away. There's a lot of racing left still. With that being said, though, it also feels like there's not a ton of racing left from a championship standpoint. I just need to make some stuff happen quick in these next few weeks. I just kind of want to turn it around a little bit. I mean, I'm happy with two podiums to start off the season, but I need to get on a little bit of a roll here and try to click off some wins."

With the competition and the fierceness of it all running so very deep in the 2024 250SX West Region, there really is no margin for error whatsoever. In fact, this writer spoke with Jo Shimoda about the hole the Japanese rider is in only three rounds into '24. I asked Kitchen to speak about the competitive landscape and no margin for error.

“No, there's not a margin at all,” declared Kitchen. “You know, and I think like you said, Jo's like 30-something points down now. I mean, statistically, he's out of it. There's absolutely no way now. With somebody like Jo I could get second behind him the rest of the season and still get the championship. Jo’s off my list and Nate Thrasher is now also off my list. Those guys have great, but it's between Jordon Smith and R.J. Hampshire now. Garrett Marchbanks is riding really well, too. But once you go down 25 points, which is pretty much a race win, it's gonna be pretty tough to come back in the championship. So I’m not too worried about the others. I just need to keep doing my thing and see where that takes me.”

Of his Anaheim 1 third place podium ride, Kitchen was quietly pleased.

“Yeah, it was it was all right for me. Nerves got to me really bad on race day. That was a little bit of a bummer, but you know, I think going into this weekend at Angel Stadium, I think the nerves are pretty much gone. Last year at A2 went well for me. I got my first supercross race win, so I’m really looking forward to this weekend. I think if I can just ride like myself and relax,. I can for sure do some damage."

Displaying excellent speed and determination at Snapdragon Stadium last Saturday, Kitchen laments, to a degree, what might have been for not the small main even miscue.

“For sure I was bummed about San Diego,” he said. “Yeah, San Diego was very frustrating for me when I was done, but at the same time, things could be worse. I could be off the pace and wondering how to be on pace. So I think if anybody goes back and watches the race and looks at times or anything in that matter, I definitely had the speed to win and I felt like I could catch people whenever I needed to.