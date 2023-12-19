Octopi Media (founded by Garth Milan and Ryne Swanberg) got behind the lens for the 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team photo shoot, which included both the 250cc and 450cc teams. These are the rosters set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.
Here are some of Octopi Media’s best from the team photo shoot.
The Riders
250 Class
#15 Gavin Towers (Supercross Futures)
#31 Jordon Smith
#38 Haiden Deegan (#1 in 250SMX)
#50 Enzo Lopes
#57 Nate Thrasher
#59 Daxton Bennick
#61 Stilez Robertson
#511 Nick Romano
450 Class
#2 Cooper Webb
#3 Eli Tomac
#32 Justin Cooper
The Riders in Action
#15 Gavin Towers Octopi Media #15 Gavin Towers Octopi Media #15 Gavin Towers Octopi Media #31 Jordon Smith Octopi Media #31 Jordon Smith Octopi Media #31 Jordon Smith Octopi Media #38 Haiden Deegan Octopi Media #38 Haiden Deegan Octopi Media #38 Haiden Deegan Octopi Media #1 250SMX Haiden Deegan Octopi Media #1 250SMX Haiden Deegan Octopi Media #1 250SMX Haiden Deegan Octopi Media #50 Enzo Lopes Octopi Media #50 Enzo Lopes Octopi Media #50 Enzo Lopes Octopi Media #57 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media #57 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media #57 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media #59 Daxton Bennick Octopi Media #59 Daxton Bennick Octopi Media #59 Daxton Bennick Octopi Media #61 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media #61 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media #61 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media #511 Nick Romano Octopi Media #511 Nick Romano Octopi Media #511 Nick Romano Octopi Media
The Team
The Bikes
#15 Gavin Towers' Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media #31 Jordon Smith's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media #38 Haiden Deegan's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media #50 Enzo Lopes' Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media #57 Nate Thrasher's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media #59 Daxton Bennick's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media #61 Stilez Robertson's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media