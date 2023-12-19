Results Archive
Gallery: 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Photo Shoot

Gallery 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Photo Shoot

December 19, 2023 9:35am

Octopi Media (founded by Garth Milan and Ryne Swanberg) got behind the lens for the 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team photo shoot, which included both the 250cc and 450cc teams. These are the rosters set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.

Here are some of Octopi Media’s best from the team photo shoot.

The Riders

250 Class

#15 Gavin Towers (Supercross Futures)
#31 Jordon Smith
#38 Haiden Deegan (#1 in 250SMX)
#50 Enzo Lopes
#57 Nate Thrasher
#59 Daxton Bennick
#61 Stilez Robertson
#511 Nick Romano

  • #15 Gavin Towers
    #15 Gavin Towers Octopi Media 
  • #31 Jordon Smith
    #31 Jordon Smith Octopi Media 
  • #38 Haiden Deegan
    #38 Haiden Deegan Octopi Media 
  • #50 Enzo Lopes
    #50 Enzo Lopes Octopi Media 
  • #57 Nate Thrasher
    #57 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media 
  • #59 Daxton Bennick
    #59 Daxton Bennick Octopi Media 
  • #61 Stilez Robertson
    #61 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media 
  • #511 Nick Romano
    #511 Nick Romano Octopi Media

450 Class

#2 Cooper Webb
#3 Eli Tomac
#32 Justin Cooper

  • #2 Cooper Webb
    #2 Cooper Webb Octopi Media
  • #3 Eli Tomac
    #3 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper
    #32 Justin Cooper Octopi Media

The Riders in Action

  • #15 Gavin Towers
    #15 Gavin Towers Octopi Media
  • #15 Gavin Towers
    #15 Gavin Towers Octopi Media
  • #15 Gavin Towers
    #15 Gavin Towers Octopi Media
  • #31 Jordon Smith
    #31 Jordon Smith Octopi Media
  • #31 Jordon Smith
    #31 Jordon Smith Octopi Media
  • #31 Jordon Smith
    #31 Jordon Smith Octopi Media
  • #38 Haiden Deegan
    #38 Haiden Deegan Octopi Media
  • #38 Haiden Deegan
    #38 Haiden Deegan Octopi Media
  • #38 Haiden Deegan
    #38 Haiden Deegan Octopi Media
  • #1 250SMX Haiden Deegan
    #1 250SMX Haiden Deegan Octopi Media
  • #1 250SMX Haiden Deegan
    #1 250SMX Haiden Deegan Octopi Media
  • #1 250SMX Haiden Deegan
    #1 250SMX Haiden Deegan Octopi Media
  • #50 Enzo Lopes
    #50 Enzo Lopes Octopi Media
  • #50 Enzo Lopes
    #50 Enzo Lopes Octopi Media
  • #50 Enzo Lopes
    #50 Enzo Lopes Octopi Media
  • #57 Nate Thrasher
    #57 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media
  • #57 Nate Thrasher
    #57 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media
  • #57 Nate Thrasher
    #57 Nate Thrasher Octopi Media
  • #59 Daxton Bennick
    #59 Daxton Bennick Octopi Media
  • #59 Daxton Bennick
    #59 Daxton Bennick Octopi Media
  • #59 Daxton Bennick
    #59 Daxton Bennick Octopi Media
  • #61 Stilez Robertson
    #61 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media
  • #61 Stilez Robertson
    #61 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media
  • #61 Stilez Robertson
    #61 Stilez Robertson Octopi Media
  • #511 Nick Romano
    #511 Nick Romano Octopi Media
  • #511 Nick Romano
    #511 Nick Romano Octopi Media
  • #511 Nick Romano
    #511 Nick Romano Octopi Media
  • #2 Cooper Webb
    #2 Cooper Webb Octopi Media
  • #2 Cooper Webb
    #2 Cooper Webb Octopi Media
  • #2 Cooper Webb
    #2 Cooper Webb Octopi Media
  • #3 Eli Tomac
    #3 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
  • #3 Eli Tomac
    #3 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
  • #3 Eli Tomac
    #3 Eli Tomac Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper
    #32 Justin Cooper Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper
    #32 Justin Cooper Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper
    #32 Justin Cooper Octopi Media

The Team

  • 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 roster
    2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 roster Octopi Media
  • 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 roster
    2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 roster Octopi Media
  • 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 roster
    2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 roster Octopi Media

The Bikes

  • #15 Gavin Towers' Yamaha YZ250F
    #15 Gavin Towers' Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media
  • #31 Jordon Smith's Yamaha YZ250F
    #31 Jordon Smith's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media
  • #38 Haiden Deegan's Yamaha YZ250F
    #38 Haiden Deegan's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media
  • #50 Enzo Lopes' Yamaha YZ250F
    #50 Enzo Lopes' Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media
  • #57 Nate Thrasher's Yamaha YZ250F
    #57 Nate Thrasher's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media
  • #59 Daxton Bennick's Yamaha YZ250F
    #59 Daxton Bennick's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media
  • #61 Stilez Robertson's Yamaha YZ250F
    #61 Stilez Robertson's Yamaha YZ250F Octopi Media
  • #2 Cooper Webb's Yamaha YZ450F
    #2 Cooper Webb's Yamaha YZ450F Octopi Media
  • #3 Eli Tomac's Yamaha YZ450F
    #3 Eli Tomac's Yamaha YZ450F Octopi Media
  • #32 Justin Cooper's Yamaha YZ450F
    #32 Justin Cooper's Yamaha YZ450F Octopi Media
