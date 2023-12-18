Results Archive
Gallery: 2024 Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Photo Shoot

Gallery 2024 Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Photo Shoot

December 18, 2023 10:35am

Travis Fant got behind the lens for the 2024 Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team photo shoot. The two-rider roster includes Colt Nichols and Benny Bloss on all-new Beta 450 RX machines as the OEM will enter into the AMA Supercross and Motocross scene in 2024. Nichols and Bloss are set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.

Here are some of Fant’s best photos from the team shoot.

Related: Introducing the 2024 Liqui Moly Beta Supercross Team

The Riders

450 Class

#45 Colt Nichols
#67 Benny Bloss

  • #45 Colt Nichols
    #45 Colt Nichols Travis Fant
  • #45 Colt Nichols
    #45 Colt Nichols Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss
    #67 Benny Bloss Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss
    #67 Benny Bloss Travis Fant

The Riders In Action

  • #45 Colt Nichols
    #45 Colt Nichols Travis Fant
  • #45 Colt Nichols
    #45 Colt Nichols Travis Fant
  • #45 Colt Nichols
    #45 Colt Nichols Travis Fant
  • #45 Colt Nichols
    #45 Colt Nichols Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss
    #67 Benny Bloss Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss
    #67 Benny Bloss Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss
    #67 Benny Bloss Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss
    #67 Benny Bloss Travis Fant

The Team

  • #67 Benny Bloss and #45 Colt Nichols
    #67 Benny Bloss and #45 Colt Nichols Travis Fant
  • 2024 Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team
    2024 Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Travis Fant

The Bikes

  • #45 Colt Nichols' Beta 450 RX 
    #45 Colt Nichols' Beta 450 RX  Travis Fant
  • #45 Colt Nichols' Beta 450 RX 
    #45 Colt Nichols' Beta 450 RX  Travis Fant
  • #45 Colt Nichols' Beta 450 RX 
    #45 Colt Nichols' Beta 450 RX  Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX
    #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX
    #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX
    #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX Travis Fant
  • #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX
    #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX Travis Fant
  • #45 Colt Nichols' Beta 450 RX and #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX
    #45 Colt Nichols' Beta 450 RX and #67 Benny Bloss' Beta 450 RX Travis Fant
