Monster Energy Supercross Tickets Up to 35% Off Nationwide
The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:
Feld Motor Sports Kicks Off Holiday Gift-Giving Season with the Biggest Sale of the Year!
Give the gift of Monster Energy Supercross with up to 35% off tickets nationwide
(Palmetto, Fla.) Give the gift of an unforgettable live event experience this holiday season from Feld Motor Sports. With the continued return of the most popular events to stadiums across the country, the global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with one of the most anticipated Monster Energy AMA Supercross seasons in years.
Feld Motor Sport’s Cyber Week deals return Tuesday, November 21 through Sunday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale events. Feld Motor Sports allows holiday shoppers to stress less with experiences that families and kids of all ages will remember for years to come.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the stadium season of the SuperMotocross World Championship series, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting the top professional racers from around the globe. Over the course of a 17-round Supercross season, these fearless athletes seek to outperform each other on custom-designed dirt tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country, visiting 16 cities spread across 14 states in 2024. Supercross features bar-to-bar action as racers test their skill and endurance on tight-banked corners, fast straightaways and challenging rhythm sections in pursuit of the championship title.
Storylines abound for the 2024 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature some of the most talented athletes the sport has ever seen. Four Supercross champions will be competing for another title – newly crowned Supercross Champion Chase Sexton looks to defend the number 1 plate while making a change to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. 2-time Supercross Champion Eli Tomac, 2-time Supercross Champion Cooper Webb and 2018 champion Jason Anderson attempt to take back the crown while holding off a slew of international contenders.
The 2023 inaugural SuperMotocross World Champion, Jett Lawrence of Australia, will be a strong favorite to challenge the crop of past American champions in his rookie premier class Supercross season. Alongside Jett, his brother Hunter, also making his premier class Supercross debut will look to make a splash among the talented field while the 2022 Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion, Dylan Ferrandis of France, attempts to contend on a new bike with the Phoenix Racing Honda team. Fan favorite and two-time Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion, Ken Roczen of Germany, continues with the HEP Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki team in 2024 after finishing fourth in the 2023 Supercross season and runner up in the SuperMotocross World Championship. Additional contenders in the 450SX Class include Malcolm Stewart (USA), Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Christian Craig (USA), Aaron Plessinger (USA), Justin Barcia (USA), Dean Wilson (Scotland), Colt Nichols (USA), and Aaron Tanti (Australia).
Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SX Class Regional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles in 2024 as former Western and Eastern Regional 250SX Class champions, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, graduate to the premier class. Seasoned veterans RJ Hampshire, Jordon Smith, Austin Forkner, Max Anstie (U.K.) and Jo Shimoda (Japan) return while France’s Tom Vialle enters the new season with a greater familiarity of the competition and will be determined to back up his two MX2 (European) championship titles. In his second year, 250 Class SuperMotocross World Champion Haiden Deegan will also be eager to capture his first 250SX Class Championship.
Ticket purchasers can use code P2PL3R at checkout for the ultimate holiday gift experience. Restrictions & availability limits apply.
