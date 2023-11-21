World Supercross Championship Finale Set for Australia This Weekend

The following press release is from SX Global:

Media Release: World Champions to Be Crowned As Melbourne Revs Up For Highly Anticipated FIM World Supercross Championship’s Grand Finale

[Melbourne, Australia] The 2023 WSX Boost Mobile Australian Grand Prix will descend on Melbourne, Australia’s sporting capital this weekend featuring some of the world’s best supercross riders fighting it out for four world titles, over two huge nights at Marvel Stadium, on Friday 24th & Saturday 25th of November.

The grand finale event of the three-round WSX season, the world’s only internationally touring supercross championship lands in Melbourne - along with 7,000 tonnes of dirt - for the second time in history after earlier rounds in Birmingham, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The much-awaited final round of racing is set to deliver a thrilling contest – that will go down to the wire - with the current top four riders in the WSX championship standings separated by only 19 points. Rick Ware Racing’s & current championship leader Joey Savatgy (127 points), reigning 2022 WSX World Champion from PMG Ken Roczen (122 points), the inform Firepower Honda’s Dean Wilson (111 points), and hard-edged rider from Motoconcepts’s Vince Friese (108 points) are all in the mix for the WSX World Champion title, should the night go their way.

In the SX2 class, Britain’s Max Anstie from Firepower Honda (140 points) has a commanding championship lead of 32 points over Rick Ware Racings & last year’s SX2 World Champion, Shane McElrath (108 points), with Team GSM’s Maxime Desprey (97 points) and Honda NIL’s Chris Blose (93 points) sitting in third and fourth places, respectively. While Anstie will go in the favourite, Mcelrath is the reigning champ & has a point to prove, and Maxime & Blose both have form from the recent round in Abu Dhabi.

Due to injuries, two teams have made changes to their Melbourne line up with CDR’s Aaron Tanti, who sustained injuries in Abu Dhabi, withdrawn from the WSX class (and will not be replaced), while Club MX’s Matt Moss (injured), will be substituted by local Australian rider, Rhys Bud in the WSX class.

Additionally, three Australian Wildcard Riders have been confirmed for the final round, with Dylan Wills taking the WSX wildcard position, while Nathan Crawford & Kaleb Barham will line up in the SX2 class after impressive recent rides at the FOX Australian Supercross Championship.

Check out the track map below: