Indian, 100% Collab for Limited Edition FTR Street Bike, R Carbon Sunglasses

Launching alongside the limited-edition FTR x 100% R Carbon is an exclusive Indian Motorcycle x 100% apparel collection. Offering a diverse mix of men’s and women’s lifestyle pieces, the collection includes long and short sleeved tops, hoodies, hats, beanies, and sunglasses. The co-branded apparel collection is available in men’s sizes S-3XL and women’s sizes XS-2XL. Pricing for the Indian Motorcycle x 100% apparel collection ranges from $29.99 to $185.00 and will be available at select Indian Motorcycle dealerships and online starting at IndianMotorcycle.com.

Starting at $18,999, the FTR x 100% R Carbon is highly exclusive, with only 400 motorcycles available around the world. Riders purchasing the FTR x 100% R Carbon will receive a complementary pair of Indian Motorcycle x 100% sunglasses. Bikes will begin shipping to dealers this month.

Indian Challenger Elite

The 2024 Indian Challenger Elite delivers on its promise as the ultimate American bagger. With only 325 available around the world, riders will turn heads with its custom-inspired Charcoal Candy paint scheme, while first-class amenities provide comfort and confidence when logging long miles in the saddle.

The class-leading bagger is standard with Indian Motorcycle’s all-new, completely redesigned PowerBand Audio system, featuring four 100-watt speakers, two fairing speakers and two saddlebag speakers, along with an all-new, custom-stitched seat, delivering one-of-a-kind style and all-day riding comfort.

Packing a class-leading, 122-horsepower PowerPlus engine, Indian Challenger Elite delivers incredible V-twin performance with unmatched passing power. The Indian Challenger Elite’s premium features include electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox®, Smart Lean Technology, an adaptive LED Headlight, LED driving lights, an adjustable flare windscreen, driver and passenger Headdress Floorboards, heated grips, saddlebag lights, saddlebag closeouts, and three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, which deliver a personalized riding experience based off rider preferences. All-in, whether riding two-up for a weekend adventure or commuting solo, the Indian Challenger Elite delivers the ultimate in style and exclusivity.

The Indian Challenger Elite starts at $38,499 and will begin shipping to dealers this month.

PowerBand Audio

Redesigned for Indian Motorcycle baggers and touring models, upgraded PowerBand Audio kits raise the bar for premium audio systems with 100-watt speakers that produce higher volume, increased clarity, and more bass. Answering the call from riders, each speaker touts UnderGlow LED accent lighting, which delivers a custom-inspired look that stands out compared to standard audio systems.

The next-generation of PowerBand Audio features powerful sound, all-new styling, factory-backed quality, and easy installation.

Powerful Sound

The 100-watt PowerBand Audio speakers deliver an immediate increase in volume and clarity over the standard 50-watt speakers. PowerBand Audio’s new Bass Boost Tune makes the music come alive with deeper bass lines, which result in 50% more bass when compared to previous PowerBand Audio offerings. New Dynamic EQ auto-optimizes in real-time for the highest quality audio as speed and conditions change. Speakers are durable, water-resistant and deliver an immersive listening experience – expertly designed to cut through road, wind, and throttle noise.

Upgraded Style

Featuring updated, custom-inspired style, PowerBand Audio speakers sport a chiseled, modern look and UnderGlow, soft-white LED accent rings. The titanium-plated dome stands out from the crowd and ensures the speakers look as good as they sound.

Intuitive Audio Controls

Once installed, Indian Motorcycle’s industry-leading, 7 Inch Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND automatically recognizes PowerBand Audio speakers and immediately upgrades the bike’s Audio menu. With PowerBand Audio, riders receive a nine-band equalizer to fully customize settings and dial-in levels for any music genre.

Factory-Backed Quality

PowerBand Audio’s Power Supply Temperature Protection actively monitors circuit temperature and adjusts to prevent internal damage or system shutdown in extreme heat conditions. The rugged design is water-resistant with an Ultra Coat sealing that provides protection from water, dirt, and debris. PowerBand Audio is designed and engineered in the U.S.A. and is backed by a factory warranty.

Easy Installation

Installation is easy. No wire cutting, extra amps, or brackets are required – delivering a seamless installation process at your local dealership or at home.

Select Indian Motorcycle baggers and touring models will be available straight off the dealership floor with PowerBand Audio pre-installed at the factory. The new PowerBand Audio system is compatible with 2020-2024 models with seamless installation.

Riders can take their audio system up to 800-watts, including 200-watts in the upper fairing, 200-watts in the lower fairings, 200-watts in the saddlebags, and 200-watts in the touring trunk. Riders can also update their PowerBand Audio system in their 2020-2023 baggers and touring models with the Bass Boost Tune software upgrade at their local dealership. All 2024 and newer motorcycles will come standard with the Bass Boost Tune, which will automatically come alive once PowerBand Audio speakers are installed.

2024 Model Year Lineup

In addition to exciting new paint colors, Indian Motorcycle has improved fit and finish on baggers and touring models, as models receive a gloss paint finish across the dash visor, storage door, dash trim and gauge bezel.

Paint and pricing for the 2024 Indian Motorcycle lineup includes the following:

FTR

FTR : Starting at $13,499. Paint Colors: Indy Red over Black

: Starting at $13,499. Paint Colors: Indy Red over Black FTR Sport : Starting at $15,749. Paint Colors: Granite Gray over Blue; Storm Gray over Red

: Starting at $15,749. Paint Colors: Granite Gray over Blue; Storm Gray over Red FTR R Carbon : Starting at $17,249. Paint Color: Carbon Fiber over Indian Motorcycle Red

: Starting at $17,249. Paint Color: Carbon Fiber over Indian Motorcycle Red FTR x 100% R Carbon: Starting at $18,999. Paint Color: Blue Candy Carbon Fiber

Scout

Scout Sixty : Starting at $11,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Stealth Gray

: Starting at $11,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Stealth Gray Scout Bobber Sixty : Starting at $10,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Black Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Ghost White

: Starting at $10,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Black Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Ghost White Scout Rogue Sixty : Starting at $11,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Gray; Spirit Blue Smoke

: Starting at $11,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Gray; Spirit Blue Smoke Scout : Starting at $13,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic; Maroon Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic over Black Metallic; Black Metallic over Silver Quartz Metallic (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon)

: Starting at $13,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic; Maroon Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic over Black Metallic; Black Metallic over Silver Quartz Metallic (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon) Scout Bobber : Starting at $12,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Springfield Blue; Sunset Red Smoke; Black Smoke; Silver Quartz Smoke; Sagebrush Smoke; Stealth Gray (Icon); Copper Smoke (Icon); Indy Red (Icon)

: Starting at $12,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Springfield Blue; Sunset Red Smoke; Black Smoke; Silver Quartz Smoke; Sagebrush Smoke; Stealth Gray (Icon); Copper Smoke (Icon); Indy Red (Icon) Scout Bobber Twenty : Starting at $13,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Smoke; Maroon Metallic

: Starting at $13,249. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Smoke; Maroon Metallic Scout Rogue: Starting at $12,749. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Storm Blue; Sagebrush Smoke; Black Smoke; Stealth Gray; Black Azure Crystal (Icon); Copper Metallic (Icon)

Chief

Chief : Starting at $14,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic; Maroon Metallic Smoke

: Starting at $14,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic; Maroon Metallic Smoke Chief Dark Horse : Starting at $18,499. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Springfield Blue Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Sandstone Smoke (Icon)

: Starting at $18,499. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Springfield Blue Smoke; Sunset Red Metallic; Sandstone Smoke (Icon) Chief Bobber : Starting at $16,499. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic Smoke

: Starting at $16,499. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic Smoke Chief Bobber Dark Horse : Starting at $19,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Storm Gray; Sunset Red Smoke; Copper Metallic Pearl (Icon)

: Starting at $19,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Storm Gray; Sunset Red Smoke; Copper Metallic Pearl (Icon) Super Chief : Starting at $18,999. Paint Color: Black Metallic

: Starting at $18,999. Paint Color: Black Metallic Super Chief Limited : Starting at $21,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Maroon Metallic Pearl

: Starting at $21,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Spirit Blue Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Maroon Metallic Pearl Sport Chief: Starting at $19,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke; Granite Gray; Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon)

Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield : Starting at $22,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic over Titanium Merallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Bronze Pearl Merallic

: Starting at $22,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic over Titanium Merallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Bronze Pearl Merallic Indian Springfield Dark Horse: Starting at $24,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sagebrush Green Smoke

Chieftain

Chieftain : Starting at $23,999. Paint Color: Black Metallic

: Starting at $23,999. Paint Color: Black Metallic Chieftain Dark Horse* : Starting at $29,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke with graphics; Granite Gray; Sunset Smoke; Sandstone Smoke (Icon); Stealth Gray Azure with graphics (Icon)

: Starting at $29,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Ghost White Metallic Smoke with graphics; Granite Gray; Sunset Smoke; Sandstone Smoke (Icon); Stealth Gray Azure with graphics (Icon) Chieftain Limited*: Starting at $28,999. Paint Colors: Maroon Metallic with graphics; Spirit Blue Metallic; Black Metallic

Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger : Starting at $26,499. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Smoke

: Starting at $26,499. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Smoke Indian Challenger Dark Horse* : Starting at $30,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Spirit Blue Smoke; Sunset Orange Pearl (Icon); Storm Gray Azure (Icon); Black Metallic over Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon)

: Starting at $30,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Sunset Red Smoke; Spirit Blue Smoke; Sunset Orange Pearl (Icon); Storm Gray Azure (Icon); Black Metallic over Smoky Quartz Metallic Pearl (Icon) Indian Challenger Limited* : Starting at $29,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic

: Starting at $29,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Ghost White Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic Indian Challenger Elite*: Starting at $38,499. Paint Color: Charcoal Candy

Roadmaster

Roadmaster : Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic over Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic

: Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Titanium Metallic over Black Metallic; Silver Quartz Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic Roadmaster Dark Horse* : Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Maroon Metallic

: Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Maroon Metallic Roadmaster Limited*: Starting at $32,999. Paint Colors: Black Azure Crystal; Spirit Blue Metallic

Indian Pursuit

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse* : Starting at $35,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Stalth Gray; Black Metallic over Springfield Blue; Ghost White Metallic Smoke (Icon); Dark Canyon Metallic (Icon)

: Starting at $35,999. Paint Colors: Black Smoke; Stalth Gray; Black Metallic over Springfield Blue; Ghost White Metallic Smoke (Icon); Dark Canyon Metallic (Icon) Indian Pursuit Limited*: Starting at $34,999. Paint Colors: Black Metallic; Sunset Red Metallic; Black Metallic over Spirit Blue Metallic; Black Metallic over Titanium Metallic; Black Metallic over Copper Metallic (Icon)

*Model offered with option to add PowerBand Audio straight from the factory.

The 2024 Indian Motorcycle lineup will begin shipping this month to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com, or by following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

100% is a registered trademark of Saule, LLC. Brembo® is a registered trademark of Freni Brembo S.p.A. Corp of Italy; Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth Sig, Inc.; FOX® is a registered trademark of Fox Factory Inc.; Öhlins® is a registered trademark of Öhlins Racing AB CORPORATION SWEDEN; Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC.

Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon - A striking collaboration between two American trendsetters

The 100% brand is synonymous with motocross Americana and has been linked to many iconic moments that have built the roots and history of what is modern motocross. As American’s First Motorcycle Company, Indian Motorcycle’s trailblazing spirit with a 123-year history of iconic moments in motorcycling shares roots with 100% shaping the rich fabric of motorcycling. The two iconic brands have teamed up to celebrate riders who dare to carve their own path. Whether it’s a championship on the line or in everyday life, how much effort do you give? — 100%.

Pulling styling cues from 100%’s roots in action sports, the limited edition FTR x 100% R Carbon has been thoughtfully designed for the performance-minded rider who demands the absolute best of the best. The bike features a one-of-a-kind Candy Blue Carbon Fiber tank, headlight nacelle, seat cowl and front fender. Its bright white powder coated trellis frame pops, while gloss paint finishes and red accents throughout deliver signature race-quality fit and finish.

A capsule collection of Active Performance Eyewear along with Men’s and Women’s Indian x 100% apparel will be offered at select Indian Motorcycle dealerships to complement the FTR x 100% R Carbon motorcycle. The range is comprised of the 100% Eastcraft, Renshaw, and Blake sunglasses, along with premium co-branded apparel with all of the attention to detail these two iconic brands are known for.

Only Indian Motorcycle in collaboration with 100% could bring to life a bike with performance that redefines what to expect from an American motorcycle in the FTR x 100% R carbon. A true American original that always gives 100%.