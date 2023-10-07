Results Archive
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
News
Live Now
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Nations Results
  1. Iceland
  2. Poland
  3. Morocco
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Fri Oct 20
News
Full Schedule

First Look: Motocross of Nations Saturday

October 7, 2023 4:35pm | by: &

The second day of the 2023 Motocross of Nations saw bikes on track for the first time as each rider in the MXGP, MX2, and Open had a long session of Free Practice and then each class had their own 20 minute plus two lap qualifying race as well. Kellen Brauer hosts and talks through how each race transpired today as well as a few unfortunate injuries to report before we drop the gate on Sunday.

Host: Kellen Brauer
Film/edit: Tom Journet

