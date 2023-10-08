Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Moto Club Ernee in Ernee, France. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s three motos from the Motocross of Nations, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

The 2023 Motocross of Nations is finally here and if Saturday's qualifying races are any sort of indication, today will be one of the biggest Motocross of Nations ever. The French crowd has already packed the hillside here in Ernee before today's warm-up sessions have even started and the sun is just now beginning to peek out over the hillside. Weather will be just about perfect today and we're in store for a terrific day of racing.

Team France rolls into today in P1 from qualifying after Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux put up 5-1-1 scores, respectively, in qualifying. Team USA qualified sixth yesterday with Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig all putting it into the top 10 in their respective motos, but they'll look to turn it around today and make a run for the podium.