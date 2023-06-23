Racerhead #25

Versatility Game (Jason Weigandt)

Sometimes we take for granted just how versatile, and good, pro riders in this sport really are. For Father’s Day weekend, I brought my son Lane, age eight, to High Point Raceway, and even brought his bikes so he could do some riding. Shoutout to the legendary Jeff Cernic for hooking us up with fresh Dunlops via his MX Tire truck, but unfortunately Friday’s open practice was rained out, so we stuck around to race on Sunday. It was still a little soft and rutted, more than he’s used to, so he struggled. He did worse at High Point than he did at the KTM Jr. SX Challenge in Denver a month ago! Yeah, the steep jumps are still tough, but I’d argue ruts, mud, and hills are just as hard, or at least the same level challenge. Think about watching Ken Roczen or Jett Lawrence rolling through those High Point hills, in peg-deep ruts, in thick mud with shiny, slick soil underneath. Adam Cianciarulo, as usual, summed it up well: “On a track like this if your mind wanders for one second you can find yourself on the ground. It’s really hard to not let any outside thoughts at all come into your head the whole time.”

It's amazing when you think of how different the challenge is from supercross to motocross. Going triple-quad or blitzing whoops is a completely different skill compared to staying locked into a long, deep rut in the mud. I’d argue that it borders on two different sports, but yet when you watch a high-end racer tackle it, they nail them both with incredible precision. Us weekend warriors couldn’t handle a supercross track, we also couldn’t handle those High Point conditions without making a thousand mistakes, and certainly not for 30 minutes. Sometimes you have to step back, realize how varied the challenges during the season, and really tip your cap to the boys. Then in a few weeks we’ll watch racing at Southwick, which is a totally different challenge, and yet they’ll nail that, also. It’s amazing.

On a final note there, kudos to my son for hanging in there in the booth during a five-hour show without losing his mind and messing us all up. I probably bit off more than I could chew there, but we survived!

It was awesome to get Roczen back out there and he really overdelivered for the fans. I wasn’t sure how he’d do with so little prep time on the Suzuki, which he’d never raced outdoors (yes, Suzuki actually did change the bike since the last time Ken raced one in 2016, and also his 2016 bike had tons of works technology from Japan. That’s not the case with his Progressive/Ectsar team.) Anyway, he crushed it and kept it interesting. Of course, Jett Lawrence still won, and the all-time level brother domination continues. Has any sport ever seen something like this? Maybe the Williams sisters in tennis? It’s unbelievable, and huge credit to the brothers and their family and crew for reaching these heights. Can we get the mainstream media to take note of this?

During practice at High Point, I had a quick chat with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Bruce Stjernstrom regarding Jason Anderson, and he said there’s a chance he’s back for RedBud. Really hoping Chase Sexton, seeing how Roczen performed, returns as well. There’s real motivation for these guys with the $5.5 million SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs coming in September, so any 450 rider who just sits on the couch—if fully healthy—is leaving a lot of money on the table. So, they need to come back. See them at RedBud? That would be awesome.