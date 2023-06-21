That’s a career best, obviously there are some guys injured but it's a huge step for you. Just talk about the momentum and confidence you are leaving here with because you said it felt like a win. It’s got to feel awesome.

Yeah, I have always been a terrible starter and almost came out to a holeshot in moto one and I was like, “Okay this is what it is like to be out front and stay clean for most of the race.” And just ran a good clean race. Same with moto two, got off to a top five top six start and it was awesome again, two good starts. Then we just had a little bike issue lap one, had to pull in and fix the bike a little bit. Heck, I think I came from 35th to eighth that last one. It was definitely a rough one to end it, but I am happy with the fifth overall.

Okay so talk about being new to the YZ450F, testing it, and you’ve got to work back into shape some following your long time off with your wrist injury. But now you have a weekend off. So, what will that be like, testing and riding? What will that process be before RedBud?

Yeah, I think I am definitely going to take a couple of days off, let the body recover I am a little sore after today. [Laughs] But we didn’t really have a lot of time on the 450 I’ve had a total of four days on it. Let’s just say on Wednesday I did a lot of starts to make sure I was good this weekend. So, that was definitely a positive, we definitely see it today. I think on this break we are definitely going to test some stuff on the bike, suspension and some other stuff. Hopefully it makes a difference so we go into RedBud even more comfortable, and we can be up there battling consistently for top fives.

Anything else you would like to add?

Yeah, I would like to thank ClubMX, FXR, Muc-off, the whole team—they put in so much work for me and I am super grateful for them. My girlfriend, my parents, the Lord, just everyone thank you.