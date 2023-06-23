Results Archive
Redux: New and Notes from High Point

June 23, 2023 5:45pm
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Hampshire’s Fifth Moto Win

The 46th AMA Motocross event at High Point Raceway took place over the weekend. In the first moto of the day, RJ Hampshire claimed his second moto win of the season (and the fifth of his Pro Motocross career). Hampshire fought back from a turn one get together with his teammate Jalek Swoll to finish seventh in moto two, going 1-7 for second overall on the day, his 11th overall Pro Motocross podium of his career.

Hunter’s Third 3-1

For the third time in the first four rounds, Hunter Lawrence finished 3-1 to claim the overall win. It was Hunter’s 11th career moto win, his fifth career Pro Motocross overall win and the 17th total overall podiums in Pro Motocross (in 44 total 250 Class starts). Hunter’s win in the second moto was 18.640 seconds back to second-place Tom Vialle—the largest gap at finish line in first eight motos of the year (first over 10 seconds).

First to Four

Lawrence becomes the sixth rider in 125/250 Class history to start a Pro Motocross season with four straight overall wins. The previous five times it happened, said rider became the champion. Will Hunter make it six-for-six this year?

2022 | Jett Lawrence (Honda)
2019 | Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
2004 | James Stewart (Kawasaki)
1999 | Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki)
1981 | Mark Barnett (Suzuki)

Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence Align Media

Deegan’s Third OA Podium

Haiden Deegan finished 2-6 to claim third overall, earning his third career Pro Motocross overall podium in his sixth start, and third in four races this season.

  • Haiden Deegan receiving his high school diploma from MX Sports' Tim Cotter.
    Haiden Deegan receiving his high school diploma from MX Sports' Tim Cotter. Rowan Ferrick
  • Deegan celebrating his overall podium a few hours later.
    Deegan celebrating his overall podium a few hours later. Rowan Ferrick

Hymas Building

Chance Hymas led the first laps of his professional career, leading the first six laps of the second moto before finishing fifth. The Honda HRC rider finished 8-5 for sixth overall.

Jett’s 8-for-8, 4-0

In his fourth Pro Motocross race on a 450, Jett Lawrence claimed both moto wins once again, continuing his perfect streak of eight moto wins (in eight starts) and four overall wins (in four starts). Jett’s win of 26.205 seconds back to P2 was his second largest gap at finish line so far (+31.609 in Colorado moto one), and the moto win was Jett’s fourth moto win over 10 seconds or more back to P2. Jett has lost more visors (two) in motos than he has lost actual motos (zero). While Jett saw his first challenges of the season—crashing and fighting back and not leading every lap, he still rode home a 1-1 day.

Check out this cool post by MX Reference, which shows the most consecutive laps led to start a premier class season in AMA Motocross, as Jett led 97 laps before someone else led.

Jett becomes the 12th rider in 250/450 Class history to start a Pro Motocross season with four straight overall wins. The previous 11 times it happened, said rider became the champion ten of those times (champions in bold):

2018 | Eli Tomac | Kawasaki
2008 | James Stewart | Kawasaki (Perfect Season)
2007    Ricky Carmichael | Suzuki
2005 | Ricky Carmichael | Suzuki
2004 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda (Perfect Season)
2003 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda
2002 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda (Perfect Season)
1986 | Ricky Johnson | Honda
1980 | Kent Howerton | Suzuki
1979 | Bob Hannah | Yamaha
1978 | Bob Hannah | Yamaha

It's worth noting that the only time the first to four-straight didn’t win the title is when Ricky Carmichael chose not to compete in the entire 2007 season, due to retirement.

  • Jett Lawrence pre-crash.
    Jett Lawrence pre-crash. Mitch Kendra
  • Jett Lawrence post-crash, without his visor.
    Jett Lawrence post-crash, without his visor. Mitch Kendra

Roczen’s Return

In his first Pro Motocross race of the season, Ken Roczen became the first rider other than Jett Lawrence to lead at least one 450 Class lap. Roczen led six laps in the first moto, then ten laps in the second moto. Jett led nine laps in the first moto, then six in the second moto. Roczen finished 7-2 for second overall, his 50th overall 450 Class Pro Motocross podium.

  • Ken and Griffin Roczen.
    Ken and Griffin Roczen. Alec Gaut
  • Ken Roczen
    Ken Roczen Mitch Kendra

AC’s Podium Return

With 4-4 finishes, Adam Cianciarulo claimed third overall to earn his first Pro Motocross podium since the ’21 High Point National (June 19, 2021) and the ninth of his 450 Class Pro Motocross career.

Adam Cianciarulo
Adam Cianciarulo Alec Gaut

Marching Marchbanks

Garrett Marchbanks had a career day, finishing second in the first 450 Class moto to earn his maiden moto podium finish in either class in Pro Motocross. He then charged from 37th to eighth in the second moto, giving him a new career best fifth overall and the RC Hard Charger Award from the series.

Garrett Marchbanks
Garrett Marchbanks Mitch Kendra
ClubMX's Mike Bonacci celebrates Marchbanks second-place finish in the first moto.
ClubMX's Mike Bonacci celebrates Marchbanks second-place finish in the first moto. Rowan Ferrick

Building Burkeen (Literally)

Matt Burkeen had to work on the top-end of his Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke in between the motos. It was a tough showing in moto two as he once again ran into bike issues, but he still showed out for our Twisted Tea Best Post-Race Show (which you can watch below). Check out some photos of the Burkeen camp’s piston swap. He made it to the starting line in time for moto two!

Kelley’s Incredible Save

Our guy Rowan Ferrick captured the following photos of an incredible save sequence by Derek Kelley during the morning qualifying session. “I have no idea how he saved that one!” Ferrick said.

More Saves

Check out RJ Hampshire’s saves from the first moto en route to his moto win.

Post-Race Penalty Report

Awards

Privateer Power Award

Ty Masterpool | 5-7 for 7th overall

RC Hard Charger Award

Garrett Marchbanks | 37th to 8th in moto 2

  • Ty Masterpool
    Ty Masterpool Rowan Ferrick
  • Garrett Marchbanks
    Garrett Marchbanks Mitch Kendra

SMX Standings Update

Through 21 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), the big takeaway is Cooper Webb has taken over sole possession of the 450SMX standings and Jett Lawrence is now 11th place. Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the 250SMX standings over Hampshire.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States451
2Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States416
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States374
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States344
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany340
6Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
7Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
8Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States242
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States212
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France207
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia399
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States319
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States315
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States271
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States234
6Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States228
7Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia223
8Tom Vialle Avignon, France France219
9Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan204
10Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom181
Full Standings

Vlog/Videos

REBUILT THE BIKE BETWEEN MOTOS!! High Point Pro National 2023 - Wild Day

HUGE COMEBACK!! From Last To The Podium!

ClubLife - The Endless Summer RND 4: A top the box in High Point

Grant Harlan lap from qualifying

Weege Show: High Point 2023 Wrap Up

2023 High Point | Ken Roczen Joins Best Post-Race Show Ever

DID ROCZEN MAKE JETT UNCOMFORTABLE? HIGH POINT MX REWIND // Bubba's World w/ James Stewart

 

