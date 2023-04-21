The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, April 22, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This race will be the 14th round of the 2023 season and will be the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the East Rutherford Supercross “night show” beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Sunday re-air of the East Rutherford Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 24/10 p.m. PDT on Sunday, April 23.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
East RutherfordDave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
Saturday, April 22
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|292
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|286
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|275
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|238
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|177
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|132
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|122
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|115
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|153
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|127
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|101
|4
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|100
2023 Souvenir Program
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
East Rutherford Supercross
East Rutherford Supercross Race Center
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
MetLife Stadium
Address: 1 MetLife Stadium Dr
East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
TICKETS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the East Rutherford Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Check out the track preview Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers did with Nick Romano:
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
East Rutherford Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Saturday, April 22, 2023