Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: East Rutherford

How to Watch East Rutherford

April 21, 2023 1:30pm
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, April 22, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This race will be the 14th round of the 2023 season and will be the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the East Rutherford Supercross “night show” beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Sunday re-air of the East Rutherford Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 24/10 p.m. PDT on Sunday, April 23.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    East Rutherford

     Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
    Saturday, April 22
    Metlife Stadium
    East Rutherford, NJ US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 22 - 1:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 22 - 1:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 6:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 6:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 7:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      April 24 - 1:00 AM
      cnbc
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States292
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States286
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States275
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States239
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany238
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia177
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States132
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom122
4Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States120
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States115
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia153
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States127
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States101
4Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States101
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil100
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

East Rutherford Supercross

East Rutherford Supercross Race Center

East Rutherford Injury Report

Supercross

East Rutherford - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 22, 2023
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Atlanta - 450SX Entry List

April 15, 2023
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List
Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry List

April 22, 2023
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
33Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Complete Entry List

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

MetLife Stadium
Address: 1 MetLife Stadium Dr
East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the East Rutherford Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 East Rutherford Supercross layout.
The 2023 East Rutherford Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Check out the track preview Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers did with Nick Romano:

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

East Rutherford Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saturday, April 22, 2023

2023 East Rutherford SX Schedule
2023 East Rutherford SX Schedule AMA
Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now