The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, April 22, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This race will be the 14th round of the 2023 season and will be the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the East Rutherford Supercross “night show” beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Sunday re-air of the East Rutherford Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 24/10 p.m. PDT on Sunday, April 23.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.