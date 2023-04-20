Results Archive
Injury Report: East Rutherford

Injury Report East Rutherford

April 20, 2023 3:00pm
by:

This weekend the gate drops in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside of New York City. At this race both the 250SX East and West regions will line up in a bi-regional showdown. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the action.

450SX

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Comment: Craig is going to miss a significant chunk of time after crashing in practice in Glendale and dislocating his hip and breaking his elbow.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis sustained a concussion early in the season. He came back at Daytona but a big crash in qualifying sidelined him once again. The team has not announced a specific return date.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is struggling through rehab after sustaining multiple severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. He’s out for the season.

Scott Meshey – Leg | Out

Comment: Meshey is out for the season after fracturing his tibia on press day.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: There’s a chance Musquin might be back for a few rounds at the end of the season. At the moment, he’s still recovering after breaking his scaphoid early in the season.

Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out

Comment: Pauli is out after severing his thumb in Indianapolis.

Alex Ray – Finger | Out

Comment: Ray broke his finger in Detroit. He’s hoping to be back for the final two races.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart underwent surgery to repair a damaged knee and is out for the immediate future.

250SX East Region

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Comment: Hammaker is working on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after fracturing his arm before the season.

Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out

Comment: Marchbanks is out for the season due to a wrist injury.

Jeremy Martin – Lung | Out

Comment: Martin tweaked his upper body pretty hard in Atlanta, but was planning to line up to race this weekend. He was still in pain, though, and decided to get more x-rays, and it turns out he is dealing with the remains of a collapsed lung. Due to that, he can't take the pressure changes of a flight, and will skip this weekend's New Jersey race. The plan is to return in Nashville.

Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | TBD

Comment: Mosiman hopes to be back at some point this season, but as of now he’s still out after crashing hard at Daytona.

Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head | Out

Comment: Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion at the Indianapolis Supercross.

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Comment: Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out

Comment: Swoll is out due to a broken arm sustained before the season.

Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone | Out

Comment: Thrasher crashed in Atlanta and dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone. Yamaha announced this morning that Thrasher will miss all of 2023 and will turn his attention to getting back to full health for 2024.

250SX West Region

Julien Benek – Thumb | Out

Comment: Benek sustained a broken thumb in Seattle. He’s out for Glendale.

Austin Forkner – Knee | Out

Comment: Forkner is working toward possibly being ready for a few rounds of Pro Motocross at the end of the season after hurting his knee in a big crash off the start at Anaheim 1.

Vince Friese – Achilles | Out

Comment: There is no timetable on Friese’s return, who, what we’re hearing, sustained an Achilles injury before the season.

Kyle Greeson – Back | Out

Comment: Greeson is out after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

Comment: McAdoo crashed while practicing, sustaining a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum. He’s undergone surgery and will be out for several months.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is out for the season after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.

Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out

Comment: Robertson broke his leg in Glendale and is out for the immediate future.

Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out

Comment: Walsh crashed in Seattle and broke his tibia.

