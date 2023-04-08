Last summer it was Chase Sexton. This winter it’s Cooper Webb. You’ve been at all of this for quite a long time now and here you are caught up in another winner-take-all march to a title. That ever get old?

It doesn’t, actually. I’m enjoying the competition. Yes, it’s stressful but I’m enjoying the competition right now. Like you said, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb have been the two really strong guys that I’ve been battling with during the season for the points lead. Perhaps even more so I’ve been battling with Cooper as of late. I wouldn’t expect anything less and each season is a little bit different. Yeah, the competition is strong. You know, when I lost that points lead again to Webb, I was pretty frustrated. When you have those bad weekends, for me, it just gives me motivation to go back home, study, figure out what I did wrong, figure out where I could be better, find out if I need to fall back on something that I’ve done in the past to improve myself. Yeah, my mindset is that I’m always trying to get better and always trying to improve and to never settle. If I get beat, I really try to figure out why I got beat and then be better the next weekend.

Six wins and a couple of off-song results, especially the eighth you posted up at Indianapolis. What’s your take on your season thus far?

It’s been another great season. It’s unique in that I started off really hot, you know? I have not won Anaheim 1 on a 450 and this is my first year doing it. That was a big change for me. Another big change is that I haven’t had to change my motorcycle a whole lot since the beginning of the season. That’s been different this season. And the guy I’m battling with in this championship is a different player this year and that’s Cooper Webb. As far as this season, I love everything about it. I love everything about this season. It’s totally unique. It doesn’t really feel the same at all. They never are. Obviously, it’s going to be a barnburner so we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing. That’s what I live for is racing and lining up on the starting gate. That’s how I’ve made it this far in my career and nothing can replace that feeling for me. That’s why I line up.

Your mom and dad have been right there in your corner your entire career. They have to be enjoying all of this.

Well, I know they’re proud. That’s for sure. And what’s cool is that they have been in my corner the whole way. I guess it’s a little bit of a unique situation in that way, but you can make it happen in this sport in more than one way to make it to the pinnacle. I’ve enjoyed the way that we have done it. They have been in my corner for the whole time and I know that they are very proud of what I’ve accomplished in the sport.

You’re now in your second season with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing outfit. How is the relationship between the race team and yourself?

Yamaha has been fantastic for me. This year we have a new motorcycle again, so that was a big test for us. Even in year one with Yamaha, that was my first year with them and that was a new motorcycle, as well. For me it has been a fun journey along the way and they’ve made it enjoyable and we’ve had success making it work in all of the conditions in supercross and motocross. Yeah, we’re a great fit right now.

You’re about to head out to Glendale and the 12th round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. How are you looking at that round?

I do look forward to it. I kind of treat it as a local race. There are a lot of local people from my area here that go down there, so it’s like a five to five and a half hour drive for most people around us. I’m treating it as a local event so I’m always ready to go at that race. I’ve had some good results to back it up there, so yeah, let’s go.