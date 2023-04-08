Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Today is the 12th round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We are back for the stretch run of Monster Energy AMA Supercross after a weekend off leads us now into six straight races to decide a champion. Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb enter tonight's action tied on 248 points a piece setting us up for one heck of a duel in the desert to decide who gets to lead this championship moving forward. Several other riders factor in to potentially win tonight though and it's the final Triple Crown race of the year as well which comprises of three races to decide one overall winner. It's certainly going to be chaotic.
In the 250SX class, Jett Lawrence enters with a commanding lead and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo is now out of the title fight regardless after tearing his labrum earlier this week and getting season ending surgery. That leaves RJ Hampshire as the only man still somewhat close to Lawrence as he sits 23-points back. Lawrence has never won a Triple Crown and struggled at the Anaheim 2 round earlier this year. The story will certainly revolve around how Lawrence races to put that behind him and try to click off his first TC victory.
There's also Supercross Futures racing this evening with Daxton Bennick, Julien Beaumer, and Ryder DiFrancesco headlining the class. Bennick has won both Futures races thus far and looks to keep the ball rolling here in Arizona. We'll kick things off a little early today with Free Practice starting at 11 a.m. Pacific but be sure to tune in to Race Day Live and the night show with broadcast times below.
Free Practice
The first set of practices to start the day saw a bit of a hot lap war in 250A between Stilez Robertson, RJ Hampshire, Jett Lawrence, and Pierce Brown. Robertson fired first becoming the first rider into the first guy down into the 59-second range.
The split lane was also seeing a lot of use on both sides of it with no clear winner to start the day. The other key line early on was tripling onto the table out of the first corner and the top guys were all able to get that from the inside.
Jett Lawrence would end up fastest in the end putting down a 58.2.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|58.247
|2
|Pierce Brown
|59.156
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|59.351
|4
|Stilez Robertson
|59.982
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|1:00.094
|6
|Max Vohland
|1:00.238
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|1:00.303
|8
|Derek Kelley
|1:00.633
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|1:00.982
|10
|Robbie Wageman
|1:01.327
As the 450A group hit the track next, Justin Barcia was eager to put down some quick times early as he shot out in front of everyone else and laid down an early 59. The times began to drop quickly as riders dipped down into the 58’s by the middle of the session.
With a few minutes to go in the session, Christian Craig crashed huge in the whoops and was immediately in a lot of pain. The medics got to him and stabilized him before wrapping his right arm in a soft cast and placing him on a backboard. No further updates on his condition at this time but he’s almost certainly out for the evening.
Eli Tomac topped the session in the end as he became the first rider of the day to dip down into the 57’s with a 57.666. Second place through seventh behind him was all in the 58-second range.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Eli Tomac
|57.666
|2
|Justin Barcia
|58.175
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|58.282
|4
|Chase Sexton
|58.433
|5
|Ken Roczen
|58.496
|6
|Cooper Webb
|58.883
|7
|Jason Anderson
|58.998
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|1:00.242
|9
|Colt Nichols
|1:00.934
|10
|Josh Hill
|1:00.968