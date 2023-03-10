Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Spencer Luczak

Photos: Matt LeGrand

Video: Spencer Owens/Matt LeGrand

Some Garage Builds are more extravagant than others, and I can tell you there was no stone left unturned for this GasGas MC 350F. Spencer Luczak is the owner of Flying Horse Ranch near Salt Lake City, Utah. If you haven’t seen this beautiful slice of MX heaven, you should check it out on Instagram. Spencer loves to build dirt bikes—he’s no stranger to doing Garage Builds for Racer X—but this is the first GasGas he’s built, and I was lucky enough to spin some laps on it at Arizona’s Mesquite MX Park. Getting to ride a work of art is kind of nerve wracking, as you’re riding something that the builder has put tons of man-hours into. Rolling onto the track with Spencer’s build was exciting, but I didn’t want to completely roach it out, so I only spent an hour or so on it. By the end, I was wishing for more.

Parts List:

Eleven Eight Racing & Ride Rad

Vision, Cash, Design, Purchasing, Project Management

118racing.life

Acerbis

Plastic, Bike Stand

acerbisusa.com

Akrapovic

Full Evolution Titanium Exhaust System

akrapovic.com

Brembo

Factory Front Caliper, Factory Rear Caliper

brembo.com

CMT Compositi

Carbon Reservoir Guards, Carbon Mud Guard, Graphics Guards

cmtcompositi.com

Works Connection

Cycra High Pressure Radiator Cap 2.0

worksconnection.com

Dirt Tricks

Countershaft Dome Spring Washer, Timing Chain Tensioner, Spring Assembly, RR Brake Return

dirttricks.com

Dubya

Kite Billet Black Hubs, Excel Takasago A60 Rims

dubyausa.com

Dunlop

Front MX3S, Rear MX33, Tubes

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Edge Powersports

2023 GasGas MC 350F and GasGas power parts

get2theedge.com

Factory Chassis Parts

Footpeg Pins, Engine Mounts, Motor Mount Bolts

fcpracing.com

Full Blown Coatings

Frame and Swingarm Powdercoat - Gloss Black

fullblowncoatings.com

Hinson

Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

MotoXperts & HVR Performance

Cerakote Head, Radiators, Shifter, Brake Pedal, Radiator Clamps, Brake, Reservoir, Head Pipe Treatment

motoxperts.com

ICW Radiators

Radiator Bracing

icwbikestands.com

Luxon

Rear Linkage (link arm and knuckle), Rear Caliper Hanger Bracket, Axle Block and Nut, Oil Filter Cap, Hand Control Clamps, Triple Clamps

luxonmx.com

Moto Master

Flame Rotors Front and Rear (Front Oversized 270mm), Front Caliper Bracket

moto-master.com

MX-Tech

Blackjack Fork, National Rear Shock

mx-tech.com

Nihilo Concepts

Brake Pedal Tip, Billet Throttle Housing, Billet Gas Cap, Custom Engraved Master Cylinder Caps, Frame Guard Grip Tape

nihiloconcepts.com

P3

Skid Plate, Front Disc Rotor Guard, Ignition Cable Guard

p3carbon.com

Pro Taper

Handlebars Race Team Bend, Soft Half Waffle Grips, Sprockets (51-tooth rear), HD Chain

protaper.com

Proven Moto

Mod Race Engine Work/Mapping (head, port, high compression piston, micro tranny), Bike Assembly

provenmoto.com

RaceTech Titanium

Full Chassis and Engine Titanium Bolt Kit

racetechtitanium.com

Raptor

Apex Titanium Footpegs

raptortitanium.com

Ride Engineering

Dampener and Steering Head Stabilizer

ride-engineering.com

Samco

Custom Radiator Hoses

samcosport.com

Throttle Syndicate

Bike and Stand Graphics, Custom Seat Cover

throttlesyndicate.com

TM DesignWorks

Factory Chain Guide, Slider, Countershaft Sprocket Cover

tmdesignworks.com

Twin Air

Powerflow Air Filter Cage

twinair.com

Vortex

ECU

vortexcdi.com

Warp9

Titanium Axles and Pivot Bolt

warp9racing.com

Zero Resistance Throttle

Throttle Tube

zrthrottle.com

VP Racing Fuels

Pro6 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

The Bike