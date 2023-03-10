Racer X Films: 2023 GasGas MC 350F Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Spencer Luczak
Photos: Matt LeGrand
Video: Spencer Owens/Matt LeGrand
Some Garage Builds are more extravagant than others, and I can tell you there was no stone left unturned for this GasGas MC 350F. Spencer Luczak is the owner of Flying Horse Ranch near Salt Lake City, Utah. If you haven’t seen this beautiful slice of MX heaven, you should check it out on Instagram. Spencer loves to build dirt bikes—he’s no stranger to doing Garage Builds for Racer X—but this is the first GasGas he’s built, and I was lucky enough to spin some laps on it at Arizona’s Mesquite MX Park. Getting to ride a work of art is kind of nerve wracking, as you’re riding something that the builder has put tons of man-hours into. Rolling onto the track with Spencer’s build was exciting, but I didn’t want to completely roach it out, so I only spent an hour or so on it. By the end, I was wishing for more.
Parts List:
Eleven Eight Racing & Ride Rad
Vision, Cash, Design, Purchasing, Project Management
Acerbis
Plastic, Bike Stand
Akrapovic
Full Evolution Titanium Exhaust System
Brembo
Factory Front Caliper, Factory Rear Caliper
CMT Compositi
Carbon Reservoir Guards, Carbon Mud Guard, Graphics Guards
Works Connection
Cycra High Pressure Radiator Cap 2.0
Dirt Tricks
Countershaft Dome Spring Washer, Timing Chain Tensioner, Spring Assembly, RR Brake Return
Dubya
Kite Billet Black Hubs, Excel Takasago A60 Rims
Dunlop
Front MX3S, Rear MX33, Tubes
Edge Powersports
2023 GasGas MC 350F and GasGas power parts
Factory Chassis Parts
Footpeg Pins, Engine Mounts, Motor Mount Bolts
Full Blown Coatings
Frame and Swingarm Powdercoat - Gloss Black
Hinson
Clutch Cover
MotoXperts & HVR Performance
Cerakote Head, Radiators, Shifter, Brake Pedal, Radiator Clamps, Brake, Reservoir, Head Pipe Treatment
ICW Radiators
Radiator Bracing
Luxon
Rear Linkage (link arm and knuckle), Rear Caliper Hanger Bracket, Axle Block and Nut, Oil Filter Cap, Hand Control Clamps, Triple Clamps
Moto Master
Flame Rotors Front and Rear (Front Oversized 270mm), Front Caliper Bracket
MX-Tech
Blackjack Fork, National Rear Shock
Nihilo Concepts
Brake Pedal Tip, Billet Throttle Housing, Billet Gas Cap, Custom Engraved Master Cylinder Caps, Frame Guard Grip Tape
P3
Skid Plate, Front Disc Rotor Guard, Ignition Cable Guard
Pro Taper
Handlebars Race Team Bend, Soft Half Waffle Grips, Sprockets (51-tooth rear), HD Chain
Proven Moto
Mod Race Engine Work/Mapping (head, port, high compression piston, micro tranny), Bike Assembly
RaceTech Titanium
Full Chassis and Engine Titanium Bolt Kit
Raptor
Apex Titanium Footpegs
Ride Engineering
Dampener and Steering Head Stabilizer
Samco
Custom Radiator Hoses
Throttle Syndicate
Bike and Stand Graphics, Custom Seat Cover
TM DesignWorks
Factory Chain Guide, Slider, Countershaft Sprocket Cover
Twin Air
Powerflow Air Filter Cage
Vortex
ECU
Warp9
Titanium Axles and Pivot Bolt
Zero Resistance Throttle
Throttle Tube
VP Racing Fuels
Pro6 Fuel
The Bike
CLIPS 1 Matt LeGrand BIKE FRONT 1 Matt LeGrand AKRAPOVIC 1 Matt LeGrand BIKE 1 Matt LeGrand BIKE 2 Matt LeGrand BIKE 3 Matt LeGrand BIKE 4 Matt LeGrand CHAINS 2 Matt LeGrand CHAIN 1 Matt LeGrand FORKS 1 Matt LeGrand ENGINE 4 Matt LeGrand FRONT BRAKES 1 Matt LeGrand ENGINE 2 Matt LeGrand ENGINE 1 Matt LeGrand FRONT WHEEL 1 Matt LeGrand ENGINE 5 Matt LeGrand FORKS 2 Matt LeGrand ENGINE 3 Matt LeGrand HANDLEBARS 1 Matt LeGrand HANDLEBARS 2 Matt LeGrand LUXON 1 Matt LeGrand REAR HUB 2 Matt LeGrand REAR BRAKES 1 Matt LeGrand STICKERS 1 Matt LeGrand PEGS 2 Matt LeGrand REAR PEGS 1 Matt LeGrand REAR HUB 1 Matt LeGrand REAR BRAKES 2 Matt LeGrand GGMC350 Matt LeGrand
