Quotes From Around the Paddock

450SX

Eli Tomac | 1st

“It was an excellent night of racing for us. Daytona literally just feels like home to me. Every time the lights come on here, I just basically become one with the track. We went to battle again with Cooper (Webb) there in the main event. A lot of lines were changing throughout the race. Then at one point, we even made contact and then I finally got into the lead and just felt really good on the motorcycle. This was one of the best times that I’ve felt on a motorcycle racing here, so that was awesome. It’s pretty crazy to be tied with the NASCAR Champion, Richard Petty, with seven wins here. That’s a cool thing, and I’m just thankful for everything.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:

“It was a great night for the team. I don’t exactly want to say that Eli struggled earlier in the day, but he wasn’t in his comfort zone. When it was time to race, it was incredible. At the end of the day, it’s the race that matters, not qualifying. He rode phenomenally tonight, and to get seven wins here is amazing. Unfortunately, Dylan wasn’t quite feeling back to 100% yet. He’s going to keep working on getting ready to come back.”

Cooper Webb | 2nd

“Daytona has always been good to me, I’ve been on the podium here every time I have raced and been close [to the win] twice now. It’s been good competition for sure, we [Webb, Eli Tomac, and Chase Sexton] each have our strengths and I think we are elevating Supercross at the moment. I am sure we will all look back in 10 years and relish it, but right now, it’s every man for themselves. Moving forward, I really like Indy, Detroit, Seattle, and Salt Lake, so a lot of good rounds coming up.”

Chase Sexton | 3rd

“Speedways are cool to come to. You have to be very precise, but you can also gain a lot of speed and push the rhythm at the speed you’re comfortable with. Daytona is just a different animal though. My speed’s good; I’ve just got to limit the mistakes. I’ve got to keep pushing and get to these guys at the front. It’s good to be on the podium, but we all want to win.”

Justin Barcia | 4th

Justin Barcia: "This was my best practice and qualifying of the year. That was awesome, and I ended up P6. Very happy with that. In the heat race, I didn’t get the best start but had some of the fastest lap times and moved up to third. In the main event, I got a good start and was running fourth. I had the leaders in front of me, and tried to make a pass and got a little tangled. Then I came back, tried to make another pass, and got tangled again. Fourth was all it wrote. I’m really disappointed. It definitely was a podium night with my speed and the bike was really good. I really like Indy. It’s a good vibe there and a good stadium. I do well there, and I want to be on the podium.”