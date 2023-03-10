A Lawrence Repeats
For the second year in a row, a rider named Lawrence won the Daytona Supercross 250SX main event. In 2022, Jett Lawrence claimed the race win and then at the 2023 event it was Hunter Lawrence who emerged with the victory. Hunter claimed his first ever heat race win at Daytona International Speedway in 2021 and now claimed his eighth 250SX main event win, his first at Daytona International Speedway. The #96 has claimed three out of the first four main event wins of the 250SX East Region Championship and continues to lead the points standings.
DayTomac (Tomac’s 7th)
After breaking his tie with Ricky Carmichael for the most supercross premier class wins at Daytona International Speedway in 2022 after claiming his sixth win, Tomac added another win at the venue over the weekend, taking his total to seven.
Tomac’s 49th
The win also took Tomac to 49 total 450SX wins, moving him into sole possession of third on the all-time supercross premier class wins list. Tomac continues to write history in what is hall-of-fame career.
80 of 207
Of the last 10 years of the Daytona Supercross—since Tomac’s first ever Daytona Supercross 450SX main event start in 2012—there have been 207 total laps completed in the 10 450SX main events. Tomac has won seven of those main events and led 80 of those 207 laps. Tomac has led a lap in only the seven Daytona 450SX main events he has won, so if he has led a single lap at the speedway, he would eventually win that night. Second-most laps led in that time span is Ryan Villopoto’s 37 total laps led. Third most is Cooper Webb’s 22, followed by Ken Roczen and Justin Brayton, who have each led 17 total laps in that span.
Deegan’s First Podium
In just his fourth 250SX main event start, Haiden Deegan claimed third on the night to earn his maiden professional podium. Deegan continues to run third in the 250SX East Region standings.
Other Random Stuff
8-for-8: HRC or Star Continues
Previous Redux posts recently have stated that either Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing have taken all of the 250SX main event wins so far this season. The trend continued this weekend with Lawrence’s win on his Honda. Of the eight 250SX main events so far in 2023, either Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has won all eight races. Honda has six total wins between the Lawrence brothers (Jett has three, Hunter has three) and Yamaha’s Levi Kitchen and Nate Thrasher each have a win of their own.
Since the start of the 2021 season, Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing have claimed 35 of the last 42 250SX main event wins to date as Honda HRC has 18 250SX wins in that span and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has 17 250SX wins in that span.
2 Out of 8
Jeremy Martin has started eight total main events at Daytona International Speedway and his fifth on Saturday was only the second time he finished off the podium at the venue. Martin’s career worst finish at the Daytona International Speedway to date is a sixth in the 2014 250SX main event. He won the 250SX main event in 2016 and finished second in the 450SX Class in 2017.
3 Out of 4
J-Mart has finished in fifth place in three out of the first four 250SX East Region main events this season. The #6 has finished 5-5-6-5.
6th for #832
Chance Hymas finished a new career-best sixth in the 250SX main event in what he said on Instagram is his final supercross race of the season. The Idaho native was expected to race select 250SX East Region races this season and it appears his fourth race—and best finish—will be his last. Hymas claimed finished of 8-8-10-6 in his first four AMA Supercross events of his career. He will compete in the full 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
6th for #32
Justin Cooper finished sixth in the 450SX Class main event, which, similar to Hymas, was a season/career best in what will be his final race of his select 450SX events this season. The New York native finished 7-7-10-9-6 in his five 450SX races this season. He is set to race the 250 Class of Pro Motocross as he enters that season as one of the title favorites.
Read: Justin Cooper Ends 2023 450SX Debut Season with P6 at Daytona
8th for #24
RJ Hampshire made his 450SX debut in his home state of Florida, winning his first ever heat race in the premier class. He then brought home an eighth-place finish in his maiden premier class main event. After the race, Hampshire told us he will most likely be on the FC 450 again for the Indianapolis Supercross this weekend, which he confirmed to social media on Tuesday.
AMA’s Post-Race Penalty Report
The AMA has released the post-race penalty report for the Daytona #Supercross. For the third consecutive week, there are no penalties are noted in either class on the report. #SX2023 #2023DaytonaSX #SupercrossLIVE #DropTheGate pic.twitter.com/PjuZYMKroV— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) March 9, 2023
Quotes From Around the Paddock
450SX
Eli Tomac | 1st
“It was an excellent night of racing for us. Daytona literally just feels like home to me. Every time the lights come on here, I just basically become one with the track. We went to battle again with Cooper (Webb) there in the main event. A lot of lines were changing throughout the race. Then at one point, we even made contact and then I finally got into the lead and just felt really good on the motorcycle. This was one of the best times that I’ve felt on a motorcycle racing here, so that was awesome. It’s pretty crazy to be tied with the NASCAR Champion, Richard Petty, with seven wins here. That’s a cool thing, and I’m just thankful for everything.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“It was a great night for the team. I don’t exactly want to say that Eli struggled earlier in the day, but he wasn’t in his comfort zone. When it was time to race, it was incredible. At the end of the day, it’s the race that matters, not qualifying. He rode phenomenally tonight, and to get seven wins here is amazing. Unfortunately, Dylan wasn’t quite feeling back to 100% yet. He’s going to keep working on getting ready to come back.”
Cooper Webb | 2nd
“Daytona has always been good to me, I’ve been on the podium here every time I have raced and been close [to the win] twice now. It’s been good competition for sure, we [Webb, Eli Tomac, and Chase Sexton] each have our strengths and I think we are elevating Supercross at the moment. I am sure we will all look back in 10 years and relish it, but right now, it’s every man for themselves. Moving forward, I really like Indy, Detroit, Seattle, and Salt Lake, so a lot of good rounds coming up.”
Chase Sexton | 3rd
“Speedways are cool to come to. You have to be very precise, but you can also gain a lot of speed and push the rhythm at the speed you’re comfortable with. Daytona is just a different animal though. My speed’s good; I’ve just got to limit the mistakes. I’ve got to keep pushing and get to these guys at the front. It’s good to be on the podium, but we all want to win.”
Justin Barcia | 4th
Justin Barcia: "This was my best practice and qualifying of the year. That was awesome, and I ended up P6. Very happy with that. In the heat race, I didn’t get the best start but had some of the fastest lap times and moved up to third. In the main event, I got a good start and was running fourth. I had the leaders in front of me, and tried to make a pass and got a little tangled. Then I came back, tried to make another pass, and got tangled again. Fourth was all it wrote. I’m really disappointed. It definitely was a podium night with my speed and the bike was really good. I really like Indy. It’s a good vibe there and a good stadium. I do well there, and I want to be on the podium.”
Jason Anderson | 5th
“The track layout this year was nearly identical to the Daytona track we raced on last year, so our bike set up was very similar to last year’s settings. However, this track broke down differently and became a lot deeper, which made it difficult to get comfortable. The rain we had leading up to the Main Event also made the dirt very slick in some spots. I tried my best to adjust to the changing track conditions throughout the race but, to be honest, I just couldn’t get myself in a rhythm. Overall, we still had a solid weekend and earned valuable championship points.”
Justin Cooper | 6th
“It was tough like I expected. We even got a little bit of rain for the main event. The track definitely deteriorated, but they fixed some parts of the track that would have been really bad if they didn’t touch them after the 250 main. We just ticked off the laps. I had a really good pace going in the beginning and made a bunch of passes. Then I settled in behind Jason (Anderson), and I started running his pace. From there on, I had a couple of close calls with him, and I got alongside him a couple of times, but he was able to hold me back there. I was definitely pushing for that fifth spot but came up a little bit short and got sixth. It’s a career-best for me, so all in all, it was a great night. Now we get ready for the outdoors.
“I think we did exactly what we wanted to do with these 450 races this season. We got experience, and we learned a lot. The track’s way different in the main than it is in practice. That’s something I could have guessed, but it’s just good to see it here in person and to see how it works. Now we know what to expect coming into next year.”
Ken Roczen | 7th
"I was up on the board pretty much every practice, I had a really good heat race, but unfortunately messed up the start in the main. With a better start, my result could have been a lot better. What I'm most excited about is that I haven't really done any bike adjustments today. I could simply just ride the track and ride my bike. I’m really excited to be there. Our result doesn't really show how good we've been in the last week and we're going to continue working hard. I'm looking forward to Indy already."
RJ Hampshire | 8th
“Man, it was an awesome day, and an awesome experience,” Hampshire said. “Murph pushed hard for it, believed I could do it, and we got all the other guys on board. I was just happy I was able to prove myself today. We were solid from the beginning of the day, really. My qualifying times were decent, P5. I holeshot the heat, led a few laps, and then reality hit that I might win this thing. I won my first heat, my first time ever trying to do it, and first ever race on a 450, so that was awesome. The main event start was decent and I just kind of rode my own race. I didn’t really race anyone hard and wanted to finish in the top ten of my first main and I did that. I’m just really stoked on our whole day and like I said, for the team giving me a chance to come out here and race tonight.”
Aaron Plessinger | 9th
“Daytona was looking to be fun and I enjoyed the track. I qualified 10th and it actually went pretty well – I felt good throughout the day. In the Heat race, I got an alright start and worked my way into fourth. In the Main Event, I got an okay start and was trying to move forward, but I lost my flow and kind of struggled throughout the rest of the main. We will go back, do some homework, figure out what I did wrong, and come out swinging for Indianapolis.”
Dean Wilson | 11th
Deano posted on Twitter:
Daytona in a nutshell— Dean Wilson (@DeanWilson15) March 5, 2023
- P-11
- I need a start
- nuke the sand
- Daytona security guards are wankers
- Still one of my favorite races
- That’s all I have for now pic.twitter.com/TNsvSNLxcr
Shane McElrath | 13th
"What a day it was today. We're continuing to learn and continuing to get better. I'm super happy with the progress. I'm happy with how I rode tonight. My heat race was fairly good, I stayed with the guys ahead of me consistently. In the main, I didn't have a good start, but I fought hard for most of the race. That's the longest and the hardest that I've fought. I'm excited about it. We're in a good place to keep growing and to keep making strides and I'm excited."
Grant Harlan | 14th
Harlan posted on Instagram:
“Super happy with the progress I’ve made so far this year. P14 at Daytona which is a best for me so far this season 🤙 lets see what we can do in Indy!”
Josh Cartwright | 17th
Cartwright posted on Instagram:
“P-17 in Daytona! 🏝️
My starts weren’t there, but really solid riding! I held 16th place a majority of the race, then ended up 17th. Daytona is always a bitter sweet race, sometimes it’s great and sometimes it’s not. This year it was GRRREEAAAAT!🐅 Thank you @milesshugg for always killing it on the wrenches 🔧 and thank you to all my amazing sponsors that keep my on the track!”
Justin Starling | 18th
Starling posted on Instagram:
“Daytona was tough! Four days in a row of riding had me pretty flat on race day but we managed to get through it, grab a few points and finish the night healthy!
Onto Indy!”
Cade Clason | 20th
Clason tweeted:
“This crashing shit is getting a bit old.”
Chase Marquier | 21st
Marquier tweeted:
“Holeshot a 450 heat race and won my first ever Lcq last night. Man that was a badass night”
Colt Nichols | DNR night show following injury in qualifying
“It was a tough day at work in Daytona. I took a hit in Q1 and landed on my noggin pretty good. The team and I decided it would be best to sit out the rest of the day and get myself right. Thank you to my team and the people in my corner. It’s been a rough few weeks, but I’ll be back.”
250SX
Hunter Lawrence | 1st
“The bike was great; we didn’t really change anything all day. It’s cool when you can just trust in your setup and not try to reinvent the wheel. Early in the main, I just kept getting roosted in the sand and had to race hard to get to the front. I just didn’t look back after that. This was where I got my first heat-race win too [in 2021], so it’s pretty cool to capture a main-event win here.”
Max Anstie | 2nd
Anstie posted on Instagram:
“P2 in Daytona - had a blast & living the dream with my crew 👊🏻❤️”
Haiden Deegan | 3rd
“Daytona was a good one for me. Qualifying went alright, and we ended up where we usually would be. Daytona is definitely a ‘man’s track,’ so you had to adapt to it, and it was rough. My heat race was good. I had a few passes and ended up third. Then in the main event, I didn’t get a great start, but I knew I had the speed for a podium. I put my head down and started charging, ending up in third. Jordon (Smith) and I had a couple of good battles - it was fun racing.”
Jordon Smith | 4th
“Daytona was a little bit up and down for me. We battled from a bad start in the main to finish fourth. I’m looking forward to Indianapolis!”
Chance Hymas | 6th
“Today was alright. I qualified third in the first practice, but they made a ton of changes during the day and it felt like a new track. I got to run up front with Hunter in the heat race, which gave me some confidence. In the main, I got bottled up on the inside in the first corner and was basically dead last at that point. I’m happy to have worked my way up to sixth by the end of the race. Overall, my riding was good and improvements were made, even if we aren’t where we want to be yet.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“It was a busy week, testing down at the riders’ facilities and trying to make improvements. It was successful and we learned a lot, which should help us the rest of the series. Once again, we qualified fastest in both classes which was awesome. Unfortunately, Colt had a pretty hard get-off, and it made sense to let have him take the night off, which I know was a bitter pill for him to swallow. Hunter crushed it in the main, and it was great to see Chance ride through the pack and be strong the entire race. I think Chase once again had everything he needed to win, and he was clearly the fastest on the track, but he couldn’t get into a rhythm and settled for third, which is still great to be on the podium.”
Chris Blose | 7th
“Even though I’ve only been with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for a short amount of time, I feel like I’m starting to find my stride and confidence. From the start of the first practice to the Main Event, I felt extremely comfortable on the KX250 and that showed in my riding tonight. Even with a tip-over in the sand section during the main I was still able to move up the field and finish in seventh, my best result of the season so far. I’m looking forward to another week of practice with the team and feel like we can be in the hunt for a top-five finish soon.”
Coty Schock | 8th
Schock posted on Instagram:
“P8 in Daytona 🙏🏻 Thankful to be in this position and for everyone who continues to show love and support! Thank you @phxracinghonda for believing in me♥️”
Cullin Park | 9th
Park posted on Instagram:
“DAYTONA🏖️
P9. I was a bit off all day but showed up when it counted. Ran p6 for about half way and then got collected into Mosiman’s bike. Bummer deal but we’re onto the next one. Big thank you to @garyschlentz for filling in for @mccracken108 for the weekend. He and the team crushed it for me all day🤙🏼 #CPSix7”
Nate Thrasher | 10th
“The day started off well. I was P2 in qualifying and got the heat race win. I was feeling pretty good and felt my speed was there. I got a good start in the main, but unfortunately, I went down in the sand and then was coming back through the pack and went down again. We’re going to put it behind us and come back stronger at Indy.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“Overall, the weekend was great. Haiden ended up with his first podium with a third-place finish, and Jordon was just off the podium in fourth. Although some unfortunate things happened to Nate in the main, he never quit and came back to finish 10th. We’re excited to get back in the stadiums next weekend. Also, it was great to see Justin get sixth, which was a career-best for him on the 450. It was a great ride on a really tough track. We’re excited to take that momentum into the outdoors with him on the 250.”
Marshal Weltin | 11th
"Every session we progressed. I'm comfortable on the bike and learning, so we went into the night show feeling great. My body's feeling good. We ended up ninth in the heat. Going into the main I had a good mindset, thinking I'm going to give everything I have and lay it all out there. There was a lot of carnage. It's tough here with the lights creating shadows; it was slick and then it started raining a little bit. I'm happy to come away with my personal best with an eleventh place. It's close to a top ten and it just feels nice to make progress week to week."
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports/Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance's team manager Larry Books:
"It was a pretty good day. We've been working really hard on Roczen's bike, and we made some big improvements. The result in the main event wasn't as good as we were expecting because of a bad start, but it just happens sometimes. He finished seventh in the main event. Shane McElrath finished thirteenth. His speed was better, his riding was better, so we're thinking bigger and better things are ahead for him. In the 250 class, Marshal Weltin finished eleventh. It was a good ride for Marshal. His start was terrible, so he had to come from behind and he outlasted the field; he was able to pass a lot of guys at the end. Eleventh is not bad, and I think we will build on that. We missed Kyle Chisholm. He had a crash during the week and was unable to race today, but we think he's going to be back at Indy next week."
Jeremy Hand | 12th
Hand poste on Instagram:
“Daytona!!🌴 Awesome weekend started off good p9 in the heat race straight to main. Didn’t get a good start in the main got shuffled back.Few laps in started flowing and passing people knew I had to ride consistent with how brutal the track was. Made the pass for 12th on the last lap!”
Hardy Munoz | 13th
Munoz posted on Instagram:
“Happy with how my weekend went in Daytona! P5 in the Heat race with a good start and finished P13 in the main event. I will keep pushing and get ready for the next round coming up in Indianapolis next weekend!🦾”
Josiah Natzke | 15th
Natzke posted on Instagram:
“Daytona was one of the coolest races I’ve ever done, checked off an LCQ win and brought home a p15 in the main event. Supercross has been super humbling so far but making steps forward fuels the fire 🔥 Indy coming up this weekend 🦍🥝 @partzilla @teamprmx”
Devin Simonson | 16th
Simonson posted on Instagram:
“First Daytona main for a p-16, feel like I could’ve had a few more positions but got pretty tired a little after half way. Lots of positives from the day so I’ll take it and keep building🤙🏻 @partzilla @teamprmx”
Jack Chambers | 17th
Chambers posted on Instagram:
“Daytona✔️ Bittersweet weekend… this year has not shown the real ME. Even though I made the main saturday night, that was not the goal coming into the season. Sometimes to make strides forward you have to take a couple steps back... I ended up separating my shoulder 2 weeks ago and wasn’t myself in Arlington, that’s no excuse for the first 2. I’ve been putting in the work and know that good things are coming. I will keep showing up and continue to put my best effort. Indy up next! Thank you to my family and team❤️ @ridesunlimitedracing”
Talon Hawkins | 18th
“Daytona was pretty good,” said Hawkins. “I got my best qualifying position so far, so that’s definitely something to be happy about. I ended up in the LCQ after the heat race…I just had a little spill, so I have some corrections to make and some stuff to work on. But I was running P8 in the main and had a little mishap and went down. That caused a little bike problem…my fault. I’ve got to stay off the ground and keep on keeping on. I know what to work on, so we’ll get back to Baker’s Factory and make something happen next weekend.”
Caden Braswell | 20th
Braswell posted on Instagram:
“Still here still grinding bring on Indy 🏍️
Thank you @phxracinghonda”
Michael Mosiman | 21st
Michael Mosiman: “You know what? Today had a lot of positives. I was riding a lot better. I felt like my bike was in a good spot. I felt fast and in control. I felt good in my heat race, and just felt racy. In the main event, I didn’t have the best gate pick and slid off the gate. I made the most of it, got banged around a little bit, and just tried to make my way up through the pack. I think I was in sixth, catching fifth, and I caught a haybale and got bit. It’s super tough to end my night on a crash. I’m not stoked on that. But I can’t let the sour ending take the place of so many of the positives. So, we’re going to focus on the positives, focus on the good riding, and try to carry that momentum into the next one.”
Tom Vialle | 22nd
“First time for me in Daytona was pretty good, I felt great in the practice and qualified sixth. I had a great start, I was first in the Heat on the start and I finished second, felt good. I had another great start in the Main Event and when Hunter Lawrence passed me, I was sitting well in second position, but on lap three I tipped over on a triple – I landed a little bit short and just tipped over. For sure, that was frustrating because I feel like we could have delivered a strong result, but that is how it is and we are going to do a great week with training and be ready for next weekend.”