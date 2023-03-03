Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: Moto Education

Exhaust Podcast Moto Education

March 3, 2023 9:15am
by:

Main image courtesy of Tyler Livesay

A lot of people want to grow this sport, but a lot of obstacles stand in the way. Getting on a motorcycle can be intimidating, plus it requires a lot of sacrifices on time and budget. In order to grow or sustain, we need innovative ideas. Tyler Livesay, a former pro racer, started the MXFactory, first as a traditional riding school, but eventually branching into instructional videos on YouTube, including many that serve the oft-ignored beginner rider to the sport. Plenty of trainers and coaches want to flex and talk supercross, but Livesay has a program that literally gets people who have never ridden onto dirt bikes and teaches them how to be safe and have fun. There's more advanced stuff, too, but the sport needs new entrants, too. Jason Weigandt talks with Tyler and hears about his unique background in racing, too.

Weigandt also rings up friend of the show Andrea Leib of OnTrack School. None other than Ricky Carmichael will actually be graduating from high school this weekend, a good 25 years after racing got in the way! 

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Leatt, WD-40 Brand, and On Track School. 

