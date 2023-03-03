Unfortunately, our guy Phil Nicoletti went down hard with an injury at the Oakland Supercross and suffered a dislocated wrist. He was pretty banged up so we gave him the week off his column. However, he jumped back on for us this week to answer all of your burning questions.

Want to rag on Phil some more? Send a question to the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Huge bummer to see you crashed and got hurt. What happened and how are you feeling? Any chance at outdoors?

Jake from Philly

Hey, Jake. I appreciate you reaching out. My crash was pretty simple in the second set of whoops in Oakland. I just happened to catch an edge and swap my bike to the right. It was just a freak deal on the way I landed. My shoulder and arm were the first thing to hit. I instantly knew when I tried to push myself off the ground that something was really wrong. That was all she wrote for me. As far as racing outdoors, that is still the plan. What race or what part of the season I will rejoin is still so far out from being decided.