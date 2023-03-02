Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Daytona

March 2, 2023 5:00pm
by:

This weekend Monster Energy AMA Supercross descends on Daytona International Speedway. Check out our injury report for a list of who’ll miss the action in 2023.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Wrist | TBD

Comment: Cianciarulo missed Arlington with a wrist injury. At time of posting the team hadn’t responded to our request for confirmation on his status for Daytona.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | In

Comment: Ferrandis is expected to return to action at Daytona following a concussion sustained in Houston.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft suffered multiple major injuries while practicing before the year got started. He’s out for the season.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin is working on healing up 100 percent after a broken scaphoid derailed him during the week before San Diego.

Alex Ray – Thumb | Out

Comment: Ray broke his thumb in Tampa but hopes to be back for Indianapolis or Detroit.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Joey Savatgy – Banged Up | In

Comment: Savatgy had a big crash in Arlington. Fortunately, he didn’t break anything, and we’re hearing he’s in for Daytona.

Justin Starling – Knee | In

Comment: Starling came into Arlington with a hurt knee and aggravated it even more in the LCQ. When we checked in with Starling on his status for Daytona, he simply replied, “Ain’t no bitch.” He’s in for Saturday.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart underwent surgery on his knee to address an injury sustained while practicing. He’s out for the foreseeable future.

250SX East

Vince Friese – Banged Up | TBD

Comment: Friese is currently out with injury. We have not been provided the specifics of the injury, or a timeline for his return.

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Comment: Currently there is no timetable on a return for Hammaker, who fractured his arm practicing before the season.

Preston Kilroy – Wrists | Out

Comment: Kilroy is out with a pair of broken wrists sustained in Houston.

Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out

Comment: Marchbanks is working on getting to 100 percent following a broken wrist, which he sustained before the season. The team hopes he’ll be back for the final four supercross races.

Hardy Munoz – Banged Up | In

Comment: If you saw the broadcast from Arlington then you likely saw Munoz get absolutely creased when went down in the whoops and took a major body blow from a front wheel at speed. Somehow, he’s okay and is in for Daytona.

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Comment: Romano is out with a torn ACL and is expected to miss the season.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Shimoda broke his collarbone before the season. There is no solid timetable on his return to racing at the moment.

Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out

Comment: Swoll is on the mend following surgery on a broken arm. Talon Hawkins is keeping Swoll’s seat cover warm for him while he recovers.

250SX West Region | Next Race: Seattle SX on March 25, 2023 

Austin Forkner – Knee

Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.

Kyle Greeson – Back

Comment: Greeson suffered a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season and is out.

Matt Moss – Thumb

Comment: Moss should be back for Seattle after hurting his thumb in Oakland.

Carson Mumford – Calf

Comment: Mumford should be ready to race when the season resumes in Seattle following a calf injury.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist

Comment: Nicoletti is looking at several months of recovery before he can race again after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.

