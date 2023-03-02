This weekend Monster Energy AMA Supercross descends on Daytona International Speedway. Check out our injury report for a list of who’ll miss the action in 2023.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Wrist | TBD

Comment: Cianciarulo missed Arlington with a wrist injury. At time of posting the team hadn’t responded to our request for confirmation on his status for Daytona.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | In

Comment: Ferrandis is expected to return to action at Daytona following a concussion sustained in Houston.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft suffered multiple major injuries while practicing before the year got started. He’s out for the season.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin is working on healing up 100 percent after a broken scaphoid derailed him during the week before San Diego.

Alex Ray – Thumb | Out

Comment: Ray broke his thumb in Tampa but hopes to be back for Indianapolis or Detroit.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Joey Savatgy – Banged Up | In

Comment: Savatgy had a big crash in Arlington. Fortunately, he didn’t break anything, and we’re hearing he’s in for Daytona.