Eli Tomac matched Ricky Carmichael for third all-time in 450SX race victories with his win this past weekend at the 2023 Oakland Supercross. Any time you match Ricky Carmichael on something, you’ve done something remarkable. But Tomac actually has the nod on Carmichael already on another big milestone as Tomac became the winningest rider in Daytona Supercross history with his sixth win at the venue last year, pulling ahead of Carmichael’s five.

All of this suggests Eli Tomac is not only an all-timer but deserves to be in some rather big conversations about the sport’s greatest. So today we’re writing about Tomac and the three other riders who have made it to 48 career 450SX wins and their paths to get there. Stats guru Clinton Fowler (@FowlersFacts) posted about how many starts it took for Tomac to get to 48 earlier this week so we’re going to lay that all out today. Tomac is very close to second all-time, but he has a little way to go to get to Jeremy McGrath’s 72 career wins; a mark that may never be beaten. Let’s take a look at the top four’s path to 48.

Career Wins: 72

48th Win: 87th start

Race Accomplished: 1998 Seattle Supercross

The King of Supercross racked up wins incredibly fast by winning four straight championships in his first four full seasons in the premier class, all of which with Honda. Then he abruptly left Honda in 1997 to go to Suzuki after collecting 45 wins with Big Red. He won only two races in 1997 moving up to 47 career wins, but he lost the title to Jeff Emig in the process. The very next year, he hopped over to Yamaha, but not the factory team, as he joined long-time friend Jimmy Button over at Chaparral Yamaha under the tutelage of Larry Brooks.

Four rounds into 1998, McGrath won his first race of the season in Seattle to earn his 48th career victory. The race itself was a fairly classic McGrath race which was a good start, get into the lead early, and pull away for the win. The coolest part was perhaps that his teammate Button actually led early for a Chaparral Yamaha 1-2 before McGrath moved around his friend and took off with the win. Two weeks later in Indianapolis after another win in San Diego, McGrath earned his 64th career victory between Supercross and Motocross to become the AMA’s all-time wins leader, a mark he would hold for about eight years.