Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: The Tao of Tomac

Exhaust Podcast The Tao of Tomac

February 23, 2023 4:30pm
by:

Eli Tomac is enjoying the career renaissance his predecessors at the top didn't get. Instead of retiring on top, or retiring when he lost his titles, Eli kept going, reinventing himself with Yamaha and coming back stronger than ever. Fans now see Tomac as the living legend that he is, instead of only realizing what you've got when it's gone. He's also personally enjoying the races more than ever, and rapidly climbing the record books.

What leads to this kind of longevity? Jason Weigandt, who has watched most of Tomac's pro races in person and has interviewed him countless times, weighs in. The conclusion is that Eli's career has always been about the long game—and even the occasional “weirdo races,” where he doesn't win, fit a pattern to stay safe, stay in the game, and come out all the better for it. He's reaping massive benefits now, as are his fans. Is he an all-timer? Well, as a racer, yes. But bigger than that, Weigandt wonders out loud: have Eli and his father and trainer, John Tomac, carved out the best career arc in the history of the sport? That is likely the case.

Also, Eli himself speaks via this recent interview with Weigandt and Steve Matthes. Enjoy.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School and the WD-40 brand.

