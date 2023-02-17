Results Archive
How to Watch: Oakland SX and Big Buck GNCC

How to Watch Oakland SX and Big Buck GNCC

February 17, 2023 11:30am
by:

Note: Main image is from the 2022 Oakland Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 18, at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. This race will be the sixth event of 2023 and will be the fourth 250SX West Region event of the season. Despite being a West Coast race, this weekend’s race will be a little earlier than normal.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Oakland Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a next-day re-air of the Oakland Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Sunday/10 p.m. PST Saturday.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season kicks off their season this weekend at the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

2023 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States113
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States111
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States109
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States93
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany92
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia75
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States59
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States58
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States54
5Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States52
Full Standings

2022 Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States267
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States223
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States181
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia156
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia291
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States229
3Ruy Barbosa Chile219
4Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand191
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States191
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States301
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States239
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States218
5Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States199
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand272
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia267
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States167
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States152
Full Standings

Supercross

Oakland - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

February 18, 2023
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
33Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
40Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List

Oakland Supercross 450SX Entry List

Supercross

Oakland - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 18, 2023
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

RingCentral Coliseum
7000 Joe Morgan Wy
Oakland, CA 94621

Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union SC, 29335

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Oaland Supercross layout.
The 2023 Oaland Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The 2023 Big Buck GNCC track map. 
The 2023 Big Buck GNCC track map.  GNCC Racing

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Oakland Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Oakland, California.

Saturday, February 18, 2023

2023 Oakland SX Schedule
2023 Oakland SX Schedule AMA

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Friday, February 17, Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19

FridayFebruary 17, 2023
9:00amGates Open
2:00pm – 7:00pmATV & Bike Registration - all classes
12:00amGates Close

Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19

SaturdayFebruary 18, 2023
6:00amGates Open
7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
8:30am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:15am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
9:00amAmateur ATV Registration
10:00amAmateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
10:05amPro ATV Registration
12:00am – 7:00pmBike Registration - all classes
1:00pm – 3:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
1:05pm – 3:45pmYouth Bike Registration
4:00pmYouth Bike Race
5:30pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00amGates Close

Sunday, February 19

SundayFebruary 19, 2023
6:00amGates Open
7:00amBike Registration - All Classes
8:00amAmateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
10:00amAmateur Bike Race #2
1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)

