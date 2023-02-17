Note: Main image is from the 2022 Oakland Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 18, at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. This race will be the sixth event of 2023 and will be the fourth 250SX West Region event of the season. Despite being a West Coast race, this weekend’s race will be a little earlier than normal.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Oakland Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a next-day re-air of the Oakland Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Sunday/10 p.m. PST Saturday.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season kicks off their season this weekend at the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.