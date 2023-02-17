Real Emotions (Jason Weigandt)

The best thing about supercross right now? You can easily make a case for Tomac, Sexton, or Webb for this title. Consider it a 33.3 percent chance for each of them. Or maybe 25 percent each and then 25 percent for the rest of the field. Tomac’s title strengths are obvious. Webb, in his title years, usually gets rolling at this exact time, and for him one win always leads to many more. Sexton has that all-important speed. Now, you can pick Sexton apart for his failure to win the last two races, which were winnable, but there’s a flip side. When a guy is 90 percent of the way there every week, that means he’s very, very close to just going on a run. You have to respect Sexton’s capabilities.

That’s what led to the psycho analysis of Sexton following Tampa. He looked crushed immediately after the main, but later said the right things on the podium and in the press conference. Which is the real? Did he just put on a brave face to convince his competitors, and himself, that he’s actually okay? Or did he just need a few minutes to collect himself, and he actually, legitimately, wasn’t that bummed?

DMXS Radio’s David Izer has been asking the tough questions in this year’s post-race press conferences.

“Chase, you’ve been in this position before, late races and had crashes similar to this,” Izer said. “Do those old moments creep into your mind during races now as it comes to the five-minute mark where you’re just like, ‘Man, just hold on’? Does that affect your confidence at all when you’re leading a race late?”

“No, not really,” answered Sexton. “It’s definitely unfortunately been a little bit of an ongoing thing. Like I said, I’m going to put my best self out there throughout the whole main event. I’m not going to let him go by me. I had a few close calls in the whoops prior to that. That one obviously bit me. So I was giving my all and that’s all I can do.”

Sexton had flipped “I messed up while leading” into “I messed up because I was going for it trying to win.” And you know what? Either answer could be right.

There’s more to it than just psychoanalysis. Sexton’s trouble at Houston, Anaheim 1, and Tampa came late, when the tracks get rough. He’s said how hard it is to replicate those conditions during the week. The only way to learn is to do it. Webb and Tomac have raced more 450 mains. They have more experience. Few on earth can hammer a rough track like four-time 450 Pro Motocross Champion Tomac, and few are as smart with finding new lines late as Webb. You can look at it like Sexton cracked under pressure in Tampa, or you look at it as another lesson learned. He should have switched lines in the whoops, like Webb did.

With each of these three having different styles and approaches, it will be really fun to see which comes out on top. Another good one looms this weekend in Oakland.